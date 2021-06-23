Silver Spring Township manager to take job in Hummelstown

Silver Spring Township announced last week that Township Manager Theresa Eberly submitted a letter of resignation to the board of supervisors. Eberly will leave her position, effective July 5, and will take a new position as borough manager in Hummelstown.

Eberly has worked for the township over 11 years and has served as township manager since 2012.

In a news release, township officials said they've appreciated Eberly's dedication and wish her the best of luck. The township will announce plans later regarding a replacement.

