Silver Spring Township manager to take job in Hummelstown
Silver Spring Township manager to take job in Hummelstown

Silver Spring Township logo

Silver Spring Township announced last week that Township Manager Theresa Eberly submitted a letter of resignation to the board of supervisors. Eberly will leave her position, effective July 5, and will take a new position as borough manager in Hummelstown.

Eberly has worked for the township over 11 years and has served as township manager since 2012.

In a news release, township officials said they've appreciated Eberly's dedication and wish her the best of luck. The township will announce plans later regarding a replacement.

