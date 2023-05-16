The possible construction of a new public works facility in Silver Spring Township raised questions from residents about costs, the layout of the facility and township transparency.

The Silver Spring Township Board of Supervisors held a special meeting last week to provide an update about the possible project, which could be constructed on a 49-acre plot of township-owned land along Woods Drive.

A new public works facility could serve as phase one of a larger project that could involve construction of a municipal complex, with subsequent phases to add a police station, administration building, community space and public safety center, according to a feasibility study presented in September. The study was conducted by representatives from Alloy5 Architecture, a Bethlehem-based company the township selected to design the project and oversee bidding.

Township Manager Ray Palmer said if Silver Spring moves forward with any of the phases, each would be considered an independent project.

Project update

A new public works facility could offer 71,529 square feet of space, down 7.9% since September's feasibility study.

The change came as Alloy5 Architecture representatives did a "deeper dive" into the public works department's needs, Senior Designer Bill Deegan of Alloy5 Architecture said.

"Master plans really are living documents," he said. "So you can see that there were some slight changes in the master plan just over a couple of months."

In addition to a building, the facility could include a salt shed, material handling yards, fuel stations and compost center.

Another update on the project could take place around the fall, with possible construction to begin late this year or early next year. Deegan estimated the project's completion, if it moves forward, would be summer or fall 2025.

A public works need

Palmer said the township's need for a new public works facility has been discussed for decades.

As one of the fastest-growing townships in Cumberland County, Silver Spring Township's population increased from 10,592 people in 2010 to 19,557 people in 2020 and experienced a 303% growth rate over the past 60 years, according to the feasibility study.

Deegan said the township has outgrown its public works facilities and has no room for expansion in its current location.

"As the equipment has grown, the building has not," he said.

The existing facilities offer 12,266 square feet of space, according to the study.

Palmer said the department also uses three "satellite" locations outside the borough to store equipment, which makes gathering the equipment to complete a task inefficient. The storage itself also comes at a price, and township employees use additional gas to drive to each location and get materials they need before heading to the job site, he said.

Even with the additional space, Palmer said not all of the township's equipment is able to be covered.

"So when it rains, it snows, [or] it's 100 degrees out, some of that equipment for 52 weeks is not completely covered and is not able to be covered," he said.

This can shorten the life of equipment.

"It is a struggle to see the investment that our board has made in all of our assets, and is always wanting us to have the best equipment, to see that asset's life be diminished dramatically," Palmer said. "It is a time for us to ... put ourselves in a place that when we make those investments, we protect those investments."

Project costs and layout

While final costs could be determined during bidding, a new public works facility is estimated to cost between $31.6 million and $35.5 million, a total Deegan said has decreased by about $1 million on either end since the feasibility study.

Residents about about how the cost for a new public works facility, and possibly subsequent project phases, might be covered.

Palmer cited four potential funding sources: the sale of the current building, grants, the township's capital and building funds and bonds.

Township Supervisor David Lenker said the most pressing need the township faces is providing a facility for the public works department, but he's not interested in a community center.

"It's easy to spend when you don't own real estate in the township, it's easy to spend when you don't pay property taxes and it's easy to spend when you leave here at the end of the day and you have no ties to this community," he said. "I've known people here my whole life."

Lenker also highlighted the difference between wants and needs and emphasized the value of building the public works facility properly.

"I think you build what you need, and I'm not saying you build the cheapest thing, but you build what you need and do it in a fiscally prudent way," he said.

The facility's design also was a focus of discussion.

Township resident Debra Wiest, who owns a home beside where the facilities could be constructed, was concerned about being so close to a compost center and how the potential future inclusion of a police station and other facilities in the space might impact noise in the area.

Deegan said there could be fencing and heavy landscaping to help separate the site from her house.

Several residents and township officials were in favor of exploring a design that flipped the location of the public works facility and compost center with the other potential facilities that could be added later, an option that Deegan agreed to examine.

Lenker said it's "not the end of the world" if the project timeline is pushed back.

"I think the main thing we got to do with the current economic situation ... and people's concern, is make sure what we do is what's right for the township residents and what's best for the township operations and if it means pushing that six months or whatever, we do what's right for the organization as a whole," he said.

Township transparency

In addition to questions about the public works project, residents also called for more transparency at the meeting Wednesday, saying previous meeting agendas have not contained detailed information about the project, and information about it seems to have been absent from past newsletters.

"I just think that the public needs to know about this, and I just feel that we need more transparency in our township," resident Kathi Pifer said. "They did have one meeting last year but ... it's not publicized enough for everybody to know about it, and it seemed like it was pretty far into the process."

Several township supervisors, too, called for more transparency.

Palmer said the township plans to include information about the project on its website and in its next newsletter and intends to hold more meetings about the project as changes occur to keep residents informed.

"I think they will be addressed," Pifer said of her transparency concerns. "I hope they will be addressed, I should put it that way, and I hope that they don't move forward as quickly as they want to."

