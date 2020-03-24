Silver Spring Township closes parks, cancels meetings

Silver Spring Township on Tuesday announced it is closing all of its parks to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will be closed until further notice.

The decision comes after the township discovered large gatherings in several township parks over the weekend, after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended people stay at home and practice social distancing.

"It is critical that we reduce the number of people that could come in contact with the virus," the township said in a news release. "Many of the gatherings were not keeping the required 6 feet of social distance."

Township officials said they understand this will affect residents and children, but this change is being done to protect the community.

"We must as a community act now so we do not cause the need for tighter restrictions or prolong the time the restrictions must remain in place," the township said.

The township is also canceling all of its public meetings until April 20, with the exception of an online board meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 31. More information about that board meeting will be available at www.sstwp.org.

