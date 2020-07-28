Silver Spring Township accepting Hempt Farm development comments ahead of another vote on Aug. 3

The requested relief in the case was to allow for industrial zoning of the entire 451 acres, which would allow for roughly 5 million square feet of warehousing, Charles Courtney, HSS’ attorney, said in January.

A proposed compromise deal, which would head off HSS taking the township to court over the amendment relief, would allow for warehousing on the parcels to the west of Hempt Road, leading south from the Carlisle Pike. The parcels on the eastern side of Hempt Road would be developed into apartments and town houses.

HSS withdrew its plan in January after a frosty reception from township residents, who implored the supervisors to drive a harder bargain.

The re-introduced plan is roughly the same as it was six months ago, according to materials on the township’s website, but with some changes.

In a video posted to the township’s website, an outline of the new plan says that the area of the Hempt Farm proposed to be dedicated to public use is now 135 acres, of which 65 acres would be dedicated green space along Hogestown Run, which cuts through the property on its south side.