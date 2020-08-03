Silver Spring supervisors vote 4-1 to approve Hempt Farm development deal

But the idea that HSS was forcing the township to negotiate on the re-zoning via lawsuit, instead of the township going through a land-use planning process on its own volition, has been a point of contention, enough for supervisor Nancy Konhaus Griffie to vote against the settlement.

“I have no problem rezoning that land to something of equal glory,” Konhaus Griffie said of the Hempt Farm. “It should not be up to HSS to decide the zoning.”

Many residents, through comment submissions last week and during Monday night’s web conference meeting, questioned why a final decision was being forced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A hearing on HSS’ lawsuit is scheduled for Aug. 18. A motion for continuance, which would give the township additional time to consider the settlement, was denied by a judge, according to township solicitor Sean Shultz.

“The developer’s haste makes me nervous,” Konhaus Griffie said.

All of the supervisors said they would have preferred to wait until meetings could occur in-person again to make a decision, but HSS had not acquiesced to a longer timeline. The developer had delayed the settlement proposal in January after the supervisors had postponed a vote due to the volume of public feedback, most of it negative.