Silver Spring supervisors vote 4-1 to approve Hempt Farm development deal

In a 4-1 vote Monday night, the Silver Spring Township supervisors approved a settlement regarding the Hempt Farm tract, which will re-zone the properties to allow for a mixture of warehousing, residential development and open space.
The deal drew many comments from township residents when it became public late last year, comments that continued through Monday’s vote.
While saying they were not particularly happy about the inclusion of warehousing, the four-member majority — supervisors Carl Machamer, David Lenker, Harry Kotzmoyer and Laura Brown — said the agreement with the Hempt Farm’s owners, operating under the name of HSS Investors, was the best the township was going to get.
“By no means is this a perfect agreement, but I think it’s a decent agreement, and as spelled out here I think it beats the alternative, in my assessment,” Machamer said.
That alternative would be facing a re-zoning challenge from HSS in court, which carries with it the possibility that a judge would agree that the land is being unfairly restricted to agricultural-only use, and give HSS free reign to develop the property with even more warehousing.
“If we go to court and we lose, we don’t get any of that … we don’t’ have any public access, any trails, any of that,” Brown said.
But the idea that HSS was forcing the township to negotiate on the re-zoning via lawsuit, instead of the township going through a land-use planning process on its own volition, has been a point of contention, enough for supervisor Nancy Konhaus Griffie to vote against the settlement.
“I have no problem rezoning that land to something of equal glory,” Konhaus Griffie said of the Hempt Farm. “It should not be up to HSS to decide the zoning.”
Many residents, through comment submissions last week and during Monday night’s web conference meeting, questioned why a final decision was being forced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A hearing on HSS’ lawsuit is scheduled for Aug. 18. A motion for continuance, which would give the township additional time to consider the settlement, was denied by a judge, according to township solicitor Sean Shultz.
“The developer’s haste makes me nervous,” Konhaus Griffie said.
All of the supervisors said they would have preferred to wait until meetings could occur in-person again to make a decision, but HSS had not acquiesced to a longer timeline. The developer had delayed the settlement proposal in January after the supervisors had postponed a vote due to the volume of public feedback, most of it negative.
No one representing HSS Investors spoke during Monday’s web conference. The company shares a mailing address with the Hempt Bros. quarrying and paving company in Camp Hill, according to state records; during Monday’s meeting, Lenker said HSS’ ownership are “part of the previous owners, the Hempt family.”
HSS’s land is divided into nine parcels of 451 total acres just south of the Carlisle Pike, opposite Cumberland Valley High School.
In October 2018, HSS filed for a curative amendment to the parcels’ zoning, claiming their agricultural-only status was incorrect and was a case of “reverse spot zoning” because the surrounding properties were higher-intensity uses.
The requested relief in the case was to allow for industrial zoning of the entire 451 acres, which would allow for roughly 5 million square feet of warehousing, said Charles Courtney, HSS’ attorney, in January.
A proposed compromise, which would head off HSS taking the township to court over the amendment relief, would allow for warehousing on 186 acres to the west of Hempt Road, leading south from the Carlisle Pike. Another 102 acres on the eastern side of Hempt Road would be developed into apartments and town houses.
Under the agreement approved Monday, 136 acres of the tract would be under public use, including a greenway along Hogestown Run, as well as 71 acres that would be purchased by the township for $1.2 million for use as public works and parks facilities.
HSS is also offering $100,000 contributions to both road improvements in New Kingston and to the local fire company. The settlement also calls for an extension of Dapp Road south of the Carlisle Pike, where truck traffic will be routed, although it was questioned how much this will help the broader traffic situation.
“An extension on Dapp Road does nothing to alleviate these existing logjams,” Konhaus Griffie said.
The agreement also stipulates that a 25-acre slice of the industrial area to the west of Hempt Road be prevented from warehouse development for 4½ years, during which time the space would give first priority to technology offices.
But given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was questioned if that sunset was too short for a long economic recovery.
“At the very least this technology park should be expanded to 10 years in order to use it, looking at what we’ve experienced over the past 10 years with the 2008 recession,” township resident Michael Niznik said Monday.
Residents have also raised concerns that the township had altered density requirements for HSS. Under the proposed settlement, the industrial area of the Hempt Farm tracts has a maximum building height of 55 feet, and up to 80 feet if the structure is set back 400 feet or more from Hempt Road and the Carlisle Pike.
The normal height limit for the township’s “general industrial” zone is 45 feet, with 50 feet of setback. The Hempt Farm industrial area will also be allowed up to 80% lot coverage, a trade-off that can be allowed under the township’s normal zoning rules in exchange for stormwater improvements.
Many residents who called in to Monday’s meeting also voiced the same concern that they had back in January — that the township was selling itself short by concluding that HSS had a strong case that it was being unduly restricted.
“I’m wondering why people assume that HSS has such a strong case that they need to cave,” asked resident Tom Amlie. “Keeping the zoning as it is does no harm to anybody.”
The refrain from several supervisors, however, has been that the township cannot legally use zoning to stop development wholesale. Rather, zoning can only direct where that development occurs, and the township must allow an outlet for it “whether we feel there’s a market for it or not,” Lenker said.
“Zoning is not a tool that we can use to prevent development forever,” Machamer said. “I don’t feel comfortable with a judge deciding this who has no local interest.”
This story will be updated Tuesday
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.