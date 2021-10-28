Silver Spring rumbles likely Ida's waters falling through limestone, experts say

The shifting of limestone and movement of water through the bedrock after a major rain is the likely explanation for reports of unusual booming and rumbling in Silver Spring Township, according to geologists.

Two experts on the matter spoke to the Silver Spring Township supervisors during Wednesday night’s meeting, following a series of reports from residents throughout September regarding the strange occurrences.

“We’re pretty sure you’re not having earthquakes, and at the moment, my agency is not terribly concerned about these,” said Helen Delano, a geologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We’re paying attention and will be happy to learn more.”

While earthquakes in Pennsylvania are relatively uncommon and rarely serious, the state does have a network of seismographs organized by Penn State which monitor vibrations, Delano said. Maps and readings are publicly available online at paseis.geosc.psu.edu.

The majority of readings picked up are quarry blasts, Delano said, and the seismographs are sensitive enough to pick up events occurring far away. The seismograph in Bedford County, as Delano showed Wednesday, picked up the minor earthquake that occurred in Lancaster County in 2017, as well as the mine collapse that happened in Westmoreland County in 2010.

The reports in Silver Spring do not correlate to any of this, with no seismic events recorded on dates such as Sept. 29, when one of the most widely-reported booms occurred.

As the township previously reported, Pennsy Supply, which operates a rock quarry in the township, has said it was not conducting any drilling that would have caused what residents experienced, and state regulators indicated no commercial use of explosives had occurred.

The most likely explanation, Delano said, is the fact that most of Southcentral Pennsylvania is built upon limestone, a rock that will slowly dissolve in slightly acidic water, including rain.

Much of the limestone in the region contains a network of fissures and voids, eroded through millennia of water draining through the rock, and every so often this causes some type of larger shift.

“That’s probably the root of these strange sounds we’re having, water moving through this conduit system, washing some soil around, moving some things, possibly something like water hammering like in your pipes, possibly a rock somewhere down in this maze falling down and shaking things a little bit,” Delano said.

Some residents have reported events while their neighbors have not; this is likely because some homes are constructed deeper or on more shallow soil, Delano said, reducing the buffer between the foundation of the home and the limestone beneath and causing those occupants to hear and feel stronger sensations in their home than others.

Jeri Jones, who owns a private geological firm in Spring Grove, also assisted in looking into the Silver Spring phenomena, and told the township Wednesday night that the reports were nearly identical to incidents elsewhere in the region that he had also investigated.

The events “are basically identical to what happened in Camp Hill in September of 2010 and in October of 2010 in Swatara Township,” Jones said.

“There’s two common factors,” Jones said. “They’re all limestone, very cavernous limestone, and all these events happened 36 to 48 hours after a heavy rainfall, five inches or more.”

Hurricane Ida dumped an average of six to seven inches of rain on the Midstate region on Sept. 1.

As The Sentinel previously reported, at least one Silver Spring resident said he began experiencing the events while Ida was still making its way through the area, describing the sound and feeling as if a piece of furniture had fallen over in his basement.

In Camp Hill and Swatara Township, Jones said, the incidents stopped three to four weeks after the first report, indicating that the Silver Spring events are likely over.

However, anyone hearing or feeling what may be a tremor is encouraged to file a report with the township or with Jones directly; report forms are available on the township’s website at www.sstwp.org.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

