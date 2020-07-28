Silver Spring accepting Hempt Farm development comments ahead of another vote on Aug. 3

The Silver Spring Township supervisors will be holding a vote next week on a revived settlement plan for the Hempt Farm tracts, after the issue was put on ice in January.
The township is taking public comment via a web meeting on the evening of July 29, and will accept written comment on the plan until the Aug. 3 supervisors’ meeting, where a decision is anticipated.
Information on how to remotely attend the meetings can be found at www.sstwp.org.
The Hempt Farm deal involves a proposed settlement between the township and HSS Investors regarding the latter’s lawsuit against the Silver Spring challenging the zoning of the Hempt Farm parcels.
HSS Investors, which shares a mailing address with the Hempt Bros. quarrying and paving company in Camp Hill, owns the nine parcels with a collective 451 acres on the south side of the Carlisle Pike opposite Cumberland Valley High School.
In October 2018, HSS filed for a curative amendment to the parcels’ zoning, claiming their agricultural-only status was incorrect and was a case of “reverse spot zoning” because the surrounding properties were higher-intensity uses.
The requested relief in the case was to allow for industrial zoning of the entire 451 acres, which would allow for roughly 5 million square feet of warehousing, Charles Courtney, HSS’ attorney, said in January.
A proposed compromise deal, which would head off HSS taking the township to court over the amendment relief, would allow for warehousing on the parcels to the west of Hempt Road, leading south from the Carlisle Pike. The parcels on the eastern side of Hempt Road would be developed into apartments and town houses.
HSS withdrew its plan in January after a frosty reception from township residents, who implored the supervisors to drive a harder bargain.
The re-introduced plan is roughly the same as it was six months ago, according to materials on the township’s website, but with some changes.
In a video posted to the township’s website, an outline of the new plan says that the area of the Hempt Farm proposed to be dedicated to public use is now 135 acres, of which 65 acres would be dedicated green space along Hogestown Run, which cuts through the property on its south side.
The rest of the acreage would be deeded to the township for additional administrative offices and public works facilities, something for which the township has been seeking land for years. The historic Hempt farmhouse and barn, and approximately three acres of land around the buildings, would also become a public preserve.
Additional concessions have been made toward traffic concerns, with a specific proposal now offered to extend Dapp Lane south of the Carlisle Pike as an access road for tractor-trailers going to the warehouses. HSS is also offering $100,000 toward road improvements in New Kingstown designed to deter trucks from using the historic community as an access point, according to the township.
The developer is also proposing that a 25-acre slice of the industrial area to the west of Hempt Road be prevented from warehouse development for 4½ years, during which time the space would give first priority to technology offices.
In January, township officials said their interest in possibly accepting a deal with HSS Investors was based on the possibility that, if the township were to go to court, it could end up with a judge allowing industrial development across the entire site.
But during public meetings earlier this year, many residents encouraged the township to fight it out rather than accepting a compromise that still dedicated the largest chunk of the Hempt Farm to warehousing, questioning if the legal precedents that favored developers were as applicable to Silver Spring Township as township officials believed them to be.
