It’s an annual tradition for The Sentinel to spend December looking back at the year in review, highlighting the top stories our staff covered along the way.

But never has there been a recent year like this where our top stories are still ongoing, still playing out — the pandemic is at its highest level in Cumberland County, the battle for racial justice will be ongoing and the election year of 2020 will roll into 2021.

It’s been a year of struggles, a year of loss and a year of constant fighting over masks, the right to protest, restrictions, elections, election results and now vaccines.

Those topics are highlighted in the top 5 Sentinel Stories list running with this article today.

But we decided to take a different approach with our top stories story. That focus is on the silver linings of 2020, the little things that made the year better and the people who stepped up to challenges.

This is a look at the people and communities who made a difference when challenges arose.

Carlisle businessman turns fence into food pantry — May 18

This was Gary Grant’s story. The Carlisle resident decided to do what he could to help out during the pandemic by hanging bags containing half-gallons of milk from the fence posts that surround the Lincoln Cemetery on the east end of Memorial Park.

Excerpt:

“We care about the people that we drive by every day,” Grant said. “We feel like it’s imperative that we give back to our community.”

Typically, Grant buys the milk from the Giant Co. on Walnut Bottom Road and bags it. He and some volunteers then hang the bags along the fence on North Pitt and West Penn streets at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

“It’s not a lot, but it makes a little bit of a difference,” he said.

His travels often take him past Memorial Park a few hours after he puts the milk on the fence. He’s never seen any milk left behind.

Grant’s goal with the project is to have other people and businesses join him in hanging supplies along the fence and “use it as a nonjudgmental place where people can just come and pick up stuff if they want.”

Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Beth Kempf — executive director of Community CARES — May 27

Beth Kempf serves as executive director of Community CARES in Carlisle, which coordinates sheltering the Cumberland County region’s homeless population at multiple area churches and charitable organizations.

When the pandemic hit and forced CARES to alter its housing plans by hosting all clients in one place at the Stuart Community Center, Kempf did what she thought she had to do. She left house and home to spend 57 days as a full-time shelter employee away from her family.

Excerpt:

“Listen, I know there’s a risk, but I can’t keep coming home and exposing my husband to it,” Kempf said.

At the same time, she could not just shut down the program and abandon those she promised to serve, but didn’t want to put her employees at risk. So, she decided to pack her bags and shelter with those she served.

“It’s the right thing, right? These people needed help and I had already committed to them that’s what we would do for them,” Kempf said.

As the shelter’s executive director, Kempf is responsible for programming and funding. But now, she stays with the group 24/7 and travels between the shelters and the administrative building.

“It’s strange. I remember the first day I was able to leave here. Everything felt surreal. It gave me some understanding for what the people we work with go through,” Kempf said.

Carlisle Community Action Network honored as it continues its work — June 28

It started as a simple breakfast meeting at the home of Dickinson College President Margee Ensign.

It grew into an organized force at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March that delivered community action to help combat the impact of the virus.

Throughout the pandemic the group helped coordinate small tasks (finding bottles for hand sanitizer made at a local distillery), bigger tasks (keeping summer camps in motion), financial tasks (helping businesses fill out grant applications) and community action (an organized effort to mask up in downtown to support businesses).

The Carlisle Community Action Network turned into Carlisle CAN — a perfect way to take on a pandemic and its multifaceted impacts.

Excerpt:

Ensign said the network is unlike anything she’s seen before in that it brings together the town’s three major higher education institutions — U.S. Army War College, Dickinson College and Penn State Dickinson Law — with leaders from politics, faith, nonprofits and business.

“I think it’s amazing what’s been accomplished. The groups involved are extraordinary, and it’s a platform now for doing all sorts of things,” she said.

When problems or issues arose throughout the pandemic, Ensign said members of the network volunteered to take on the challenges, whether it was finding bottles for hand sanitizer being made by Hook & Flask Still Works, finding ways to make sure summer camps happened, helping businesses fill out grant applications or more.

“It’s always, ‘Yes and how can we help,’ not ‘Yes, but I’m busy,’” Ensign said.

Community spirits: Hook & Flask in Carlisle joins local distilleries in making hand sanitizer — March 26

The start of the pandemic brought shortages across the Midstate and the country for what became a high-impact need — hand sanitizer.

So a local business stepped up to fill a gap. Hook & Flask distillery in Carlisle, facing a lull in business with pandemic restrictions in place, altered its distilling process.

The process of making hand sanitizer is similar to what they do every day at Hook & Flask. The primary difference is the high alcohol content that is needed for hand sanitizer.

A need was filled, with the hand sanitizer distributed to local police, fire and EMS groups.

Excerpt:

“As a business, we’re very down right now because of what we can do,” co-owner Mark Farrell said. “We’re not trying to make money off of making hand sanitizer. We’re just trying to cover costs.”

Once first responders and medical personnel are equipped, Hook & Flask may set up a community fill station at which people could fill their own bottles.

“We’re trying to focus on seeing what we can produce to meet the initial need locally first and then see what we can do beyond that,” Farrell said.

The distillery has had plenty of support from the community as they announced the transition to making hand sanitizer.

“The phone is ringing off the hook. Text messages and Facebook messages,” co-owner Devin Flickinger said. “It’s just amazing how people are positively reacting to the assistance that we’re trying to give.”

Shaped by social media and a sense of justice, young Midstate activists step into the spotlight — July 17

A call for change. That was the appeal across the country and in the Midstate following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground.

Protesters took to the streets and to the public squares in cities small and large around the globe to condemn police brutality against Black people and declare that black lives matter.

And on the local level, the call for change highlighted the growing number of powerful young voices in the Midstate who organized their own rallies, pushed their own causes and made sure people listened.

Excerpt:

Asia Whittenberger, a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, was one of the many students who stepped out on the issue of gun control after Parkland. She doesn’t consider herself an activist, preferring instead to simply say she’s involved in issues through education or protesting when the well-being of other people is threatened.

Racism is one such threat.

Black Lives Matter has awakened many people to injustice in the country, Whittenberger said, showing how it still exists in the form of dog whistle language or the lack of Black representation in various societal roles, for example.

There are plenty of ways to participate in the process, such as signing petitions, patronizing Black-owned businesses and donating to organizations without taking on the mantle of activist. Recently, Whittenberger, who attends Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, said she did a fundraiser on Instagram for Black Men Heal, an organization in Philadelphia that provides therapy for Black men who may not otherwise be able to do so due to financial accessibility.

Mechanicsburg Area High School senior Nathaniel Babitts said he has volunteered with Rock the Vote and similar events, but the events of the past few months pushed him to consider how he could take on a larger role in addressing justice issues.

“As a Black kid myself, this kind of personally affects me,” he said. “I was thinking I can’t sit and wait here anymore.”

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

