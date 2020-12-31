It’s an annual tradition for The Sentinel to spend December looking back at the year in review, highlighting the top stories our staff covered along the way.
But never has there been a recent year like this where our top stories are still ongoing, still playing out — the pandemic is at its highest level in Cumberland County, the battle for racial justice will be ongoing and the election year of 2020 will roll into 2021.
It’s been a year of struggles, a year of loss and a year of constant fighting over masks, the right to protest, restrictions, elections, election results and now vaccines.
Those topics are highlighted in the top 5 Sentinel Stories list running with this article today.
But we decided to take a different approach with our top stories story. That focus is on the silver linings of 2020, the little things that made the year better and the people who stepped up to challenges.
This is a look at the people and communities who made a difference when challenges arose.
Carlisle businessman turns fence into food pantry — May 18
This was Gary Grant’s story. The Carlisle resident decided to do what he could to help out during the pandemic by hanging bags containing half-gallons of milk from the fence posts that surround the Lincoln Cemetery on the east end of Memorial Park.
Excerpt:
“We care about the people that we drive by every day,” Grant said. “We feel like it’s imperative that we give back to our community.”
Typically, Grant buys the milk from the Giant Co. on Walnut Bottom Road and bags it. He and some volunteers then hang the bags along the fence on North Pitt and West Penn streets at 7 p.m. on Sundays.
“It’s not a lot, but it makes a little bit of a difference,” he said.
His travels often take him past Memorial Park a few hours after he puts the milk on the fence. He’s never seen any milk left behind.
Grant’s goal with the project is to have other people and businesses join him in hanging supplies along the fence and “use it as a nonjudgmental place where people can just come and pick up stuff if they want.”
Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Beth Kempf — executive director of Community CARES — May 27
Beth Kempf serves as executive director of Community CARES in Carlisle, which coordinates sheltering the Cumberland County region’s homeless population at multiple area churches and charitable organizations.
When the pandemic hit and forced CARES to alter its housing plans by hosting all clients in one place at the Stuart Community Center, Kempf did what she thought she had to do. She left house and home to spend 57 days as a full-time shelter employee away from her family.
Excerpt:
“Listen, I know there’s a risk, but I can’t keep coming home and exposing my husband to it,” Kempf said.
At the same time, she could not just shut down the program and abandon those she promised to serve, but didn’t want to put her employees at risk. So, she decided to pack her bags and shelter with those she served.
“It’s the right thing, right? These people needed help and I had already committed to them that’s what we would do for them,” Kempf said.
As the shelter’s executive director, Kempf is responsible for programming and funding. But now, she stays with the group 24/7 and travels between the shelters and the administrative building.
“It’s strange. I remember the first day I was able to leave here. Everything felt surreal. It gave me some understanding for what the people we work with go through,” Kempf said.
Carlisle Community Action Network honored as it continues its work — June 28
It started as a simple breakfast meeting at the home of Dickinson College President Margee Ensign.
It grew into an organized force at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March that delivered community action to help combat the impact of the virus.
Throughout the pandemic the group helped coordinate small tasks (finding bottles for hand sanitizer made at a local distillery), bigger tasks (keeping summer camps in motion), financial tasks (helping businesses fill out grant applications) and community action (an organized effort to mask up in downtown to support businesses).
The Carlisle Community Action Network turned into Carlisle CAN — a perfect way to take on a pandemic and its multifaceted impacts.
Excerpt:
Ensign said the network is unlike anything she’s seen before in that it brings together the town’s three major higher education institutions — U.S. Army War College, Dickinson College and Penn State Dickinson Law — with leaders from politics, faith, nonprofits and business.
“I think it’s amazing what’s been accomplished. The groups involved are extraordinary, and it’s a platform now for doing all sorts of things,” she said.
When problems or issues arose throughout the pandemic, Ensign said members of the network volunteered to take on the challenges, whether it was finding bottles for hand sanitizer being made by Hook & Flask Still Works, finding ways to make sure summer camps happened, helping businesses fill out grant applications or more.
“It’s always, ‘Yes and how can we help,’ not ‘Yes, but I’m busy,’” Ensign said.
Community spirits: Hook & Flask in Carlisle joins local distilleries in making hand sanitizer — March 26
The start of the pandemic brought shortages across the Midstate and the country for what became a high-impact need — hand sanitizer.
So a local business stepped up to fill a gap. Hook & Flask distillery in Carlisle, facing a lull in business with pandemic restrictions in place, altered its distilling process.
The process of making hand sanitizer is similar to what they do every day at Hook & Flask. The primary difference is the high alcohol content that is needed for hand sanitizer.
A need was filled, with the hand sanitizer distributed to local police, fire and EMS groups.
Excerpt:
“As a business, we’re very down right now because of what we can do,” co-owner Mark Farrell said. “We’re not trying to make money off of making hand sanitizer. We’re just trying to cover costs.”
Once first responders and medical personnel are equipped, Hook & Flask may set up a community fill station at which people could fill their own bottles.
“We’re trying to focus on seeing what we can produce to meet the initial need locally first and then see what we can do beyond that,” Farrell said.
The distillery has had plenty of support from the community as they announced the transition to making hand sanitizer.
“The phone is ringing off the hook. Text messages and Facebook messages,” co-owner Devin Flickinger said. “It’s just amazing how people are positively reacting to the assistance that we’re trying to give.”
Shaped by social media and a sense of justice, young Midstate activists step into the spotlight — July 17
A call for change. That was the appeal across the country and in the Midstate following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground.
Protesters took to the streets and to the public squares in cities small and large around the globe to condemn police brutality against Black people and declare that black lives matter.
And on the local level, the call for change highlighted the growing number of powerful young voices in the Midstate who organized their own rallies, pushed their own causes and made sure people listened.
Excerpt:
Asia Whittenberger, a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, was one of the many students who stepped out on the issue of gun control after Parkland. She doesn’t consider herself an activist, preferring instead to simply say she’s involved in issues through education or protesting when the well-being of other people is threatened.
Racism is one such threat.
Black Lives Matter has awakened many people to injustice in the country, Whittenberger said, showing how it still exists in the form of dog whistle language or the lack of Black representation in various societal roles, for example.
There are plenty of ways to participate in the process, such as signing petitions, patronizing Black-owned businesses and donating to organizations without taking on the mantle of activist. Recently, Whittenberger, who attends Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, said she did a fundraiser on Instagram for Black Men Heal, an organization in Philadelphia that provides therapy for Black men who may not otherwise be able to do so due to financial accessibility.
Mechanicsburg Area High School senior Nathaniel Babitts said he has volunteered with Rock the Vote and similar events, but the events of the past few months pushed him to consider how he could take on a larger role in addressing justice issues.
“As a Black kid myself, this kind of personally affects me,” he said. “I was thinking I can’t sit and wait here anymore.”
Farm Show cows
The local photo calendar always kicks off with January’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Just like farmers, you rise hours before the sun and and strap in for a week of long, hard work. It feels like a lifetime ago that I arrived at the Farm Show Arena around 4:30 a.m. to catch a glimpse of what this show means to the people who participate generation after generation.
An hour in, I spotted a group walking their prized cows from a holding area to the Main Hall entrance. I walked outside and grabbed this shot, one I’d never gotten despite years of making early-morning trips to the show. It’s always rewarding to capture familiar sights in a new way.
Sheep to shawl
For me, one of the Farm Show’s most fun events is the Sheep to Shawl competition.
While competitors race to sheer a sheep and turn wool into textiles, people of all ages crowd into the arena and talk to each other for hours. It’s almost like stepping back in time. People discuss spinning techniques, wool quality and the final products — which are always works of art.
The fact this event has never lost popularity is a testament to the power of watching raw materials become useful items.
High school sports in a pandemic
The coronavirus impacted our student athletes tremendously. As football season geared up in the midst of a global pandemic, the kids, coaches, parents and school districts had so much to consider.
This shot, from a Camp Hill Lions football practice this fall, is one of my favorites because it captures a little bit of normalcy. For one hour, in a golden haze, all that existed was football, the crunch of pads colliding and coaches barking “again!”
This shows the whole team working together, improving their skills so that on Friday night they could play the game they love in front of a small crowd of parents and friends.
Capturing a moment
Features are what photographers live for — those unexpected moments that capture life. We shoot every day so our skills are honed to capture that moment when it arrives.
Having wrapped up coverage of brave fire crews fighting a Newville barn fire on a hot day, I was walking back to my car and spotted a young boy, dressed as a firefighter, leaping over the hoses. He even had a bullhorn to shout orders.
My camera went up instantly. In thinking about that shot, I wondered if, in five or 20 years, there will be conversation at the family table about that time the barn burned down but Mason made the newspaper. And maybe someone will jump up, grab a scrapbook and the family will smile and remember an excited little boy instead of a difficult time.
Saluting an officer
Carlisle Police Detective Tim Groller passed away in May after a battle with cancer.
At the pandemic’s height, his funeral procession passed through downtown Carlisle. Police, fire, emergency officers and other first responders from around the region, as well as community members, strapped on masks and lined High Street to give Tim a hero’s farewell.
It was an emotional event indicative of how this community cares about those who swore to protect them. I was honored to document this beautiful tribute to a man, and our town.
Dickinson students demand reform after allegation of mishandled sexual assault investigation
Early this year, Dickinson College was the site of mass protests over a student’s accusation that the college had bungled her sexual assault case – not giving her access to the investigation materials and ultimately rescinding a no-contact order, even though the college had found the alleged assailant culpable.
An op-ed in the college newspaper by the student, Rose McAvoy, successfully lit a fire under the college administration, which in a matter of days had met with student protestors and agreed to a list of reforms in the Title IX process — although McAvoy is currently litigating against the college in federal court seeking further redress.
The story was a real glimpse, for me, at the amount of commitment and persistence it takes for student activists to be successful, and the fact that this dedication can have real payoffs.
Dickinson College students turned out en masse Friday night to decry the school administration’s alleged shortcomings in dealing with sexual a…
Mechanicsburg rally highlights need for historical reckoning with race
On a similar note, myself and The Sentinel as a team spent a lot of time this year covering localized protests that were part of the national outcry over police brutality and the deaths of unarmed Black citizens at the hands of law enforcement.
The way in which small communities like Carlisle and Mechanicsburg deal with the issue is obviously different than in larger cities.
But here again, it was interesting to see young people often take the lead and try to pro-actively address racial disparities before they lead to violence — and to see some of the area’s more conservative politicians see these demands as inherent threats.
A group of local activists, including many current or former Mechanicsburg high school students, held a rally in the borough Saturday night wi…
A COVID Winter: Downtown business owners, employees bank on strong holiday to weather pandemic
With COVID-19 arriving in Cumberland County, one of story arcs that mattered to me the most this year was covering the economic needs of the community in an unprecedentedly abrupt downturn.
Talking to distressed workers, small business owners, food banks, the homeless, and others really reinforced to me how great the need is, even in a comparatively prosperous area like Cumberland County.
In many cases — such as housing costs or the under-staffing of the state’s unemployment system — the economic problems highlighted by the pandemic have their roots in issues that existed long beforehand, something I hope we as community can keep in mind as we recover.
Businesses enter an unpredictable winter without much of the economic assistance that they had in the spring. That assistance was fueled by the federal CARES Act, the multitrillion dollar stimulus package the government passed in March and which has since largely been exhausted or expired.
Nursing home death data doesn't match up to political debate
As somebody who has a particular taste for numbers and fine details, there is little that piques my interest more than hearing a politician make a fabulous claim about a data trend and then try to hedge when asked to quantify it.
Congressman Scott Perry certainly isn’t the first to do this, and certainly won’t be the last, but his insistence that a correlation between nursing home readmission orders and COVID-19 death rates exists, when it clearly does not, is one of the more bizarre attempts to bend a statistic for partisan gains that I’ve written about in a long time.
A war of words has raged over the past several weeks between Republican legislators and the Democratic Wolf administration over the latter’s p…
Security info request from Trump campaign perturbs Cumberland County officials ahead of election
With changes and challenges to Pennsylvania’s voting system already a focal point leading up to the November election, and President Donald Trump already sowing the seeds of doubt about a surge in mail-in voting due to the pandemic, the attempt by his campaign to press county officials for compromising details on the physical security of their ballots just seemed too ham-fisted to be real.
As someone remarked to me while I was reporting the story, having the President ask for the room numbers where ballots are kept, the precise times they are moved, and the personal details of the security staff involved “sounds like the setup to a bad heist movie.”
I honestly thought rumors in the county courthouse of such an email were probably a phishing scam – until I was able to obtain a copy of the email and confirm with the Trump campaign that one of their people had indeed sent it.
“It’s almost kind of chilling the sort of data they wanted us to provide,” Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “This is basically the whole security plan."
Unsolved Murder from Prohibition Era
I’ve always been a fan of TV crime shows. I enjoy doing research on old criminal cases. Half the books that I’ve written as an author are True Crime in the context of Carlisle and Cumberland County history.
One story I profiled 10 years ago was an unsolved double homicide from the Prohibition era where a single bullet fired from ambush killed Harry Ganster and his girlfriend Leah Ellenberger. Back then, I was new to doing historical research. I didn’t have as much access to online resources as I do now.
In January, I wanted to write a version of this story for The Sentinel. While on the hunt for fresh material, I came across newspaper articles that revealed that Ganster was not as innocent or as clean-cut as I once believed. Two years prior to the fatal shooting that took his life, Ganster was the subject of a criminal investigation amid claims he shot and wounded another youth. Yet there was no mention of this past squabble in any of stories about the double homicide.
This begs the question: Were the police even aware of the prior run-in between Ganster and Sherwood Myers? Could Myers have been the killer? So, by delving deeper, I uncovered information that put the double homicide in a different light.
Carlisle teachers post videos to reconnect with students
This story was a welcome ray of sunshine in an often bleak landscape.
Since mid-March, most of the stories that I’ve written for The Sentinel have been about the impact the pandemic has had on local school districts and education in general. This is necessary and important work. It is the essence of what journalists do – inform the public, build the record and document the history. But it can be a drag sometimes.
The outbreak in March forced the Carlisle Area School District to close its buildings on the heels of its spring break. The shutdown happened so abruptly, teachers did not have the chance to wish their students well. The teachers knew there were kids from troubled backgrounds who needed some kind of reassurance. Mindful of this disconnect, the teachers rallied together and launched an initiative to produce short videos that were posted on Facebook.
Soon, the effort became a daily feature which students and the public could look forward to for a quick lesson or a morale boost right as the pandemic was just starting to cause major disruptions.
This story was a joy to write because it showcased the creativity and compassion of teachers.
Senior Showcase: The Carlisle High School Class of 2020
The Class of 2020 came into their senior year expecting all the time-honored traditions – the prom, the class trip, a normal graduation ceremony.
Disruptions caused by COVID-19 took all of that away from them.
But instead of feeling defeated, Carlisle High School students rallied around the idea of an online version of the Renaissance – the year-end talent show.
They produced a 45-minute video called the Senior Showcase and posted it on the school district website. By doing so, they refused to allow the pandemic to define for them what their senior year must be.
They decided to make the best of their circumstances by piecing together something very special and unique to their class. They showed remarkable grit and creativity. It was such a pleasure to bring their story to the public.
A murder is the subject of a media spin
As I mentioned before, I enjoy crime stories. I love reading old newspaper accounts of murder and mayhem. I’m just fascinated about how journalists from bygone eras covered the beat.
In my research, I came across the case of bounty hunters who were convicted in the death of a Civil War deserter only to be pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Andrew Curtin.
That decision touched off a volley of mudslinging between the American Volunteer and The Herald – two rival crosstown newspapers in Carlisle. Both publications used the pardon as leverage to spin commentary to trash the opposition party.
In doing so, all objectivity was lost as the newspapers played off of one another advancing claims that were both outrageous and exaggerated.
What is sad is we see this same kind of dynamic happening right now in front of us. 2020 has been packed with political upheaval, partisanship and tribalism.
Borough issues apology for removing tombstones from a black cemetery
2020 saw a long overdue reckoning of race relations and social justice issues.
In Carlisle, this movement took the form of community efforts to restore the sanctity of Lincoln Cemetery as the burial ground of hundreds of local blacks.
In trying to balance this story out, I may have been a factor in the series of decisions that prompted Carlisle Borough to issue an apology for the removal of the tombstones.
This story reaffirmed for me what I do for a living and why being a journalist is such an important calling. Not only do reporters inform the public, we give voice to the issues that have impact in our community.
We serve as conduits that facilitate debate, discussion and change. As such, my work, my career is meaningful. I am where I need to be.
No luck this year: Trinity boys lacrosse was poised for perhaps its best season ever, but instead the torch is passed to 2021's roster
Take for example the Trinity boys lacrosse team. The 2020 team would have been arguably the best team head coach Dave Heisey had ever seen. They had their eyes on more than just a District 3 Class 2A title — they wanted that state crown.
That team, however, will never know what they could have done during that season because of the cancelation. The team decided they would make the best of the situation, choosing to focus on passing the torch off to Drew Godfrey and the rest of the 2021 team.
They weren’t going to focus on what could have been. Instead, they were focusing on what they could control.
'The good old days' that weren't: Cumberland Valley's Herbster family misses opportunity to play lacrosse together
The Herbster siblings, part of the Cumberland Valley lacrosse system, were in the same boat. The 2020 season would have been the first and only season Nate, Ben and Jenna would have been playing varsity at the same time.
The three never got that chance when the season was cancelled, but they looked at it from a positive stance. Nate and Jenna will still play varsity in 2021 and Ben had a lot to look forward to with the Air National Guard.
'Like a punch in the face': Six months after pandemic cut short hoops run, Mechanicsburg girls soccer's Allison Schrass, Talia Gilliard hoping for better
For those preparing for the fall season, they were afraid the same fate that fell upon the winter championships and spring season might fall upon them.
The fear of losing the fall season was all too real for Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard and Allison Schrass. The girls basketball team, which both were a part of, was two wins away from the PIAA Class 5A championship before the PIAA decided to cancel the remainder of winter championships. Both were fearful that their girls soccer season would undergo the same fate.
In Schrass’ situation, she was thankful to be able to get back on the field after her ACL tear forced her out of the 2019 soccer season — no matter how much time that might have been. Gilliard was looking to make the best of the situation as well: “I just want to be able to say that I had a good time and I played hard. My last season has memories that I’m going to keep with me for a while,” she said.
The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic
Some athletes will look at their season as a way to cope with their mental health struggles.
For Northern’s Emma Rosensteel, playing field hockey was one of the ways to deal with her depression. Rosensteel was named to the varsity team during her freshman year, and she dealt with her depression through her playing days and tried different tactics to try and keep her chin up, including leaning on her teammates and head coach Marcie Frey when she felt down on herself.
Her story was a deep one and hopefully struck home with athletes dealing with mental health struggles either in the open or staying silent. She used field hockey as a way to cope with the struggles she faced and even without a season she was going to get some practice time in, whether that was with clubs or at home with friends.
We're the 'District 3 1-seed': How Cumberland Valley boys soccer is handling district 4A title, PIAA berth after forfeit win
Athletes took a sigh of relief when the PIAA decided to move forward with the fall season with some new precautions, especially seniors. But, throughout the season, more than a few bumps in the road had most afraid that their season and school would be shut down because of a positive COVID case.
That happened to Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley boys soccer’s District 3 Class 4A final opponent.
Manheim Township was forced to forfeit the crown to CV, and instead of it being a ‘heck yeah’ moment for the team, everyone was left feeling bad for the other team. Instead, the Eagles called themselves the District 3-one seed moving into states, and even received a visit from Manheim Township after a game — showing the Eagles their support for what they did for them.
They took a less-than-ideal situation and made the most of it, putting aside their own successes and trying to show sympathy for Manheim Township, who had their season cut short — something most athletes feared throughout the pandemic.
Some athletes missed out on playing their seasons and some went through the fear of befalling the same fate. The season has been one of uncertainty and ups and downs for most athletes.
But, it was also a year of reflection and looking at what you actually can control as both a team and an individual.
If anything, Ben Herbster might have summed it up pretty well with one of his favorite quotes: “Andy Bernard [a character on ‘The Office’] states, ‘I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them.’”
Carlisle native Rick Burkholder heads to Super Bowl LIV
This story never would have happened without an email from our sports editor, Jake Adams, that started with the line, "It's a long shot, but ..."
A couple of emails back and forth to the press office for the Kansas City Chiefs landed the long shot. A few days before the Super Bowl, I talked to Rick Burkholder, the vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs.
He may have risen to the highest ranks of his profession, but our conversation showed him to be a Carlisle boy at heart.
Mount Holly Springs mourns a fallen firefighter
The year started with its share of emergencies.
In January, a helicopter crashed in Silver Spring Township, killing two. On Feb. 4, a man died in an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. In a span of 24 hours Feb. 16-17, Carlisle saw two house fires that reached two-alarms.
It was a busy start to the year that would only get worse.
On Monday, March 9, firefighter Jerome Guise died while battling a house fire in Monroe Township. A resident of the home, Jessica Diehl, also died.
Several stories were written that week about the fire and its aftermath. This one includes Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst's memories about Guise and about his last fire so it seemed a good one to choose.
I didn't want a list of stories looking back at 2020 to overlook Guise and what he meant to the community as a member of their fire company.
Carlisle comes together for coronavirus response
There were a couple of themes that kept coming up in my work throughout 2020. One was how national conversations on racial justice were playing out locally. More on that later in this collection.
The other is how the Carlisle community rose to the challenge of the pandemic whether it was a local distillery, Hook & Flask, making hand sanitizer, or a local radio personality, Phil George, rediscovering his love for art to create prints of downtown businesses to benefit the business itself.
In the early days of the pandemic, the Carlisle Community Action Network came together to organize a response to needs emerging from the pandemic and from the transition to largely online lives.
They've continued to work through the pandemic, most recently launching a campaign to encourage mask wearing in downtown businesses.
Monument controversy raises questions in Cumberland County
Carlisle was not immune to protests and discussions over racial justice issues this summer.
Amid our coverage of the protests that were held most weeks on the Square and what they meant in the long term, I had the chance to talk to local historians about how national efforts to remove Confederate memorials might play out in Cumberland County.
The result was a two-part series that looked first at how monuments ended up being erected in the first place. The second part, linked below, asks what monuments are missing from our public space.
It was an interesting exercise to think about the people who have shaped our town, but who have been all but forgotten in the public square.
Business closings mark the end of an era
Two businesses, each representing more than a century of service to Carlisle, closed in 2020.
Wardecker's Menswear closed in October. Owner Fred Wardecker said the decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wardecker's closing came about two months after word that George's Flowers was closing after 110 years in business. It was difficult for Doug George to talk about the decision to close the family business, but he wanted most for people to remember his father, Jimmie, and his aunt, Nancy, who were the heart and soul of the shop.
Mechanicsburg wins PIAA second round game before pandemic hits
It's why when I think back to the reporting and stories I covered this year, almost everything has something to do with COVID-19.
It feels like 2020 didn't truly begin until March 11, at least for me, so that's where I'll start this reflection — my five most memorable stories of 2020 — on the strangest year of my career and life.
By the time I arrived at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, there was a clear weight in the air. The pandemic was hours from shutting down the entire sports world. There was a sense this might be the last game for a while, but we didn't know just what was in store.
And that's the setting for when this year took a wild turn.
I was at GM to see if Mechanicsburg girls basketball — led by breakout electrifying junior Talia Gilliard and rugged senior forward Logan Nutt — could make a little program history.
Boy, did they.
PIAA ends winter championships, cutting short Wildcats' run
Talia Gilliard, who I called The Hulk on Twitter earlier in the game for her incredible ability to play better when she's angry, drained the game-tying and winning free throws with 10.3 seconds left to beat Springfield-Delco 35-34. It was a Hulkian effort for a guard who had logged insane minutes all year and was clearly showing fatigue by this point in the year.
The win was euphoric for a program that fell a game short of a first ever district championship appearance a week earlier and had started the season 20-0.
But what followed was weeks of heartbreak and stress. The PIAA shut down the winter championships the next morning, and a month later the season was called off entirely.
Mechanicsburg never got to finish that historic run. We never got to find out how far they could go.
Gilliard's grandmother shares story in pandemic's early days
In the weeks in between, while the world ground to a halt, I heard from Gilliard's grandmother.
DonnaMarie Passaro thanked me for the coverage all season, said she found the updates entertaining and informative. She found particular joy in my personal moniker for Gilliard (The Hulk) and thought it fitting.
Tucked into that email, though, was the reason why she kept refreshing Twitter for the latest scores and videos. Passaro hadn't seen her granddaughters — including Gilliard's younger sister, Bella, a backup on the team — in weeks. She couldn't watch any games in person.
An autoimmune disease that made life a challenge in normal times left Passaro particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Social media, texts from her daughter, Gilliard's mom, and calls from her granddaughters were her only lifelines to their basketball exploits.
It pained her to miss the most thrilling games of her granddaughters' careers.
This business is weird. You strike up relationships sometimes at random. This is a perfect example.
Passaro shared her story with me, as did the rest of the family. How FaceTime and texts kept them connected. How they feared they may not see each other, hug each other, for weeks or months.
One of my favorite parts of this story is how Passaro has kept in touch. I get texts periodically from her checking in, telling me how she's doing and asking how my family is holding up.
I expect I'll get another when she reads this.
Manheim Township supports Cumberland Valley soccer in emotional week
There are a dozen more stories I could add to this list, my most memorable of 2020. The PIAA meetings determining the fate of the fall season, the packages we produced on mental health, recruiting, team fundraisers and workouts, Mechanicsburg football's run to another District 3 playoff appearance. Just to name a few.
But the Wildcats girls, and the stories surrounding them, took up a ton of our attention. Deservedly so. Every so often we cover some special teams, and perhaps they will be special once again this season. If there's a season.
But the 'Cats weren't the only highlights of 2020.
Despite the virus's best efforts, we did have a fall season. It lurched to the finish line, but we got there.
Along the way teams shut down, games were rescheduled more than once and the playoffs were impacted in ways big and small.
The most notable in Cumberland County was Manheim Township's forced forfeiture against Cumberland Valley in the district boys soccer championship. A few days later, emotions still raw on both sides, some of the Blue Streaks players showed up for CV's PIAA opener and cheered on a team that would go on to win 1-0.
Unusual year ends with Trinity's first state volleyball title
That was a unique moment. COVID-19 has broken so many things, but even in the rubble there were some reasons to smile. Hats off to the Streaks — I can't imagine what that week was like.
And I hate to bury the most joyous moment I covered this year, but chronologically it makes sense — Trinity girls volleyball's flawless, unbeaten state championship just a few weeks ago.
Amid all this chaos, we saw a local team crowned the best in the state, the only team that did so this year.
That was some great volleyball to watch, with a pair of teams trying to win their first gold medal on the state level. And as Trinity got within five points of the win, it dawned on me the only way it could end was with the senior leader, Gracie Britten, slamming home the game-winner.
That's, of course, how it ended. Sometimes sports play out as well in real life as they do in our minds.
A year from now, COVID-19 will still have a firm grasp on my most memorable stories of 2021, I'm sure. But it should be fading into the distance. I look forward to that day.
In the meantime, thank you to the parents, coaches, athletic directors and players who opened up during a challenging year, who kept letting us ask questions after big wins, tough losses and all of the chaos in between.
Stay safe. We hope to keep covering more memorable moments.
Historic look at pandemics
Before Pennsylvania officially got its first positive COVID-19 test, I took a deep dive into the history of modern global diseases.
Although the attempt was to show how other diseases spread and how they were contained, it was just as educational for me to learn what exactly was considered a pandemic and what wasn't, as well as what failed and what worked in mitigating the diseases.
In the last two decades, the bulk of the information regarding the causes, failures and successes of global spread of diseases was available after the concern and media attention had passed. Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lingered and surged over the last nine months, the others were better contained and more easily fell under the radar of those unaffected by the disease.
Just as it was interesting to read scientists' studies of what transpired with these other modern diseases, it may be as much of, if not more of a lesson in the future when officials determine the exact spread and rise across the globe, if politics in various countries allow such studies to take place.
Pushing for more information
The scope of information that the state Department of Health had to handle and make public was unprecedented. The department may have been used to reporting data on the seasonal flu and West Nile Virus cases, but a global pandemic was simply on a different scale.
And though the department has steadily grown its output of public information and data, not all of that was available at the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.
One area of chief concern was long-term care. With the governor's shutdown order, the majority of the worst cases were being detected in nursing homes.
The problem was, the only information the Department of Health offered to the public was a look at cases in each county - not by facility.
I think it was important for our newspaper, as well as plenty of others, to keep noting discrepancies and the need for further information that readers and residents wanted as concerns rose over the disease. With push from residents and others across the state, the department now has weekly updates to facilities (though they are still self-reporting) as well as other breakdowns of information covering age, co-morbidities and hospitalizations.
Need for primary care
When COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania and the country, there were obvious concerns over certain areas of health care: emergency treatment, hospital capacity, long-term nursing care, finances and availability of personal protective equipment.
With Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order, however, primary care physicians sounded the alarm about a potentially unseen danger: waiting for non-COVID care.
Dr. Baxter Wellmon of Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg contacted The Sentinel in hopes of getting his and other patients back to see their doctors, whether that meant just a phone call or assuring them of safety measures for an in-person visit.
From a reporting standpoint, it's not often we hear from doctors directly without having contacted them first, but Dr. Wellmon clearly had a passion for getting his message out that he hoped would save lives.
One nurse's sacrifice
Especially in the early months of COVID-19, convincing residents of the dangers of the disease was a difficult task.
With the shutdown order, few people knew someone first-hand who had the disease or worried for someone in an affected long-term care facility, and a pandemic on this scale had simply not been experienced by most people living today.
That's why it had been so important to hear from someone who both saw patients struggling with the disease and who struggled with it herself.
Jan Mercer, who volunteered to move from her department to help with COVID-19 patients at Holy Spirit Hospital, then-owned by Geisinger, was very open about the fear she saw in patients and her own fear she experienced after her diagnosis and hospitalization.
And, perhaps more importantly, she was very detailed about the aftermath of the disease - how it wasn't just the brush with death at the hospital, but its lasting effects on her lungs about which she wanted people to know.
Her story was the clearest sense early on just what dangers this disease truly posed to health care workers and residents in general.
Learning a new story
As coverage continued with COVID-19 and the election, The Sentinel staff got chances to write something a little different with a different focus. With our paper's Inspire quarterly section, we've been able to profile people known and unknown with stories we may not have heard before.
I hadn't heard Don Geistwhite's story before.
When I first arrived at The Sentinel as just a cub reporter, I was assigned to cover two municipalities - Mechanicsburg and Middlesex Township. The latter is where I would meet Geistwhite as one of the township supervisors.
More than 10 years later, I'd finally learn more about the man and his unusual path in the military. Not every story made it to print, but it was a joy to sit down with him and hear about the colorful characters he's met, all at a time when connecting with someone new (or someone from the past) wasn't an easy achievement.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.