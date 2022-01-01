Silver Linings 2021: The stories of hope and happiness for Cumberland County

In 2020, The Sentinel started a new tradition in its annual year-end story roundups looking back at the top stories of the previous year — highlighting silver linings, or positive stories, that showed the positive notes and resolve that dealing with a pandemic inspired.

Silver linings returns again as we wrap up 2021, another year of struggles, a year of loss and a year of constant fighting over masks, the right to protest, restrictions, elections, election results and now vaccines.

Those topics are highlighted in the Top 5 Sentinel Stories list running with this article today.

It’s easy to think not much has changed, but as we covered the day-to-day life in Cumberland County, it’s still easy to see what makes our communities strong and why we can find ways to push forward against any of life’s challenges.

That focus is on the silver linings of 2021, the little things that made the year better and the people who stepped up to the challenges. This is a look at the people and communities who made a difference when challenges arose.

A mass vaccination effort at Kmart

What does it take to administer nearly 58,000 vaccination shots during a pandemic? How about a vacant former Kmart building, a call to action and an army of volunteers.

Cumberland County and Quality Care Pharmacy teamed up to pull the vaccine clinic together in March at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, the former Kmart building that was being used by U-Haul.

County Public Safety Director Bob Shively keyed the effort to oversee the clinic itself, with Quality Care coordinating the actual vaccine shots. Volunteers then signed up to work registration tables, safety monitoring areas and traffic coordination outside the building.

In a short time, eligible people in the county could sign up online, make a trip to the site, go through a well-managed process and have their vaccine card in hand as they headed home.

The clinic ran through June 11 and showed just how people in the county worked together to provide an invaluable service during a time of need.

Excerpt:

“57,874 doses ... that’s not just a number, that’s a life-saving number,” Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said.

The vaccines were administered at 47 clinic days over a roughly three-month span. The clinics were held at the vacant former K-Mart building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township, which has been partially re-purposed into a U-Haul site.

The vaccines were obtained and administered by Quality Care Pharmacy, a local chain, and the pharmacy and county staff worked to assemble a small army of volunteers to operate the clinics, with dozens of pharmacists and nurses putting shots in arms simultaneously.

Over the total operating time of all the clinics, 4.85 jabs were being administered every minute, according to the county’s numbers.

“Each time it was flawless, just in and out,” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, who said he received both his vaccine doses at the county site.

The county presented an award on Thursday to Justin Shaulis, planning coordinator for the county’s Department of Public Safety, who took the lead on organizing the fine details of the clinics.

“It’s all those extra items,” said county Public Safety Director Bob Shively. Shaulis unlocked the doors on the morning of every clinic, arranged signs, and even dealt with getting toilet paper for the vacant department store’s bathrooms, putting a total of 532 hours in the vaccine clinic effort.

“You gave up family time, you gave up weekends, and I am very grateful,” Commissioner Jean Foschi told Shaulis.

Local doctors help us understand

As important as it is to have a voice like Dr. Anthony Fauci on a national scale talking about how the coronavirus has affected the country, it’s the doctors who live and work locally who help paint a better picture of what is happening in our own backyard — whether that be concerning growths in hospitalizations or decreasing numbers of cases.

Throughout the pandemic, doctors with UPMC and Penn State Health have regularly talked to the media and hosted public sessions to cut through the misinformation and share the details and complications of everything from treatment to vaccines. More than simply being on the front lines for those arriving at the hospital with severe reactions to COVID-19, these doctors and nurses have also tried to help get preventative information and awareness out to the public to better understand the pandemic.

Both health systems have continued to publish new studies, both regarding COVID-19 and looking at other health issues. Some this year have helped people better understand outpatient injection treatment as well as disprove theories regarding antibody production and protection of vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people who previously had COVID.

Local and statewide organizations like the Pennsylvania Healthcare Cost Containment Council have also helped in providing Pennsylvania information regarding COVID that helps paint a more detailed picture of the disease locally.

Excerpt:

As the lead infectious disease specialist at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center and Holy Spirit Medical Center, Dr. Mohammad Ali estimates he sees about 10 to 12 COVID-19 patients every day. It remains clear to him and other health care professionals that vaccines are still the best preventative tool. “Of the hospitalizations, about 70 to 80% are still unvaccinated,” he said. “It’s a much higher percentage for deaths.”

Though unvaccinated patients make up the majority of cases, Ali said the “breakthrough” cases he does see among vaccinated residents primarily involve older adults who may be coming to the hospital from a nursing home and who have co-morbidities that put them at higher risk for more severe infections, such as heart disease, diabetes or a combination of such health issues. Despite the breakthrough cases being among the population who were previously at the highest risk of death and complications, he hasn’t seen many of those cases reach the intensive care unit.

“I’ve seen one or two (breakthrough) patients end up in the ICU, but even then it’s for a short time,” he said, adding that he has yet to see any of those patients die from the infection.

In Penn State Health’s Wednesday update on its dashboard, there were 17 unvaccinated and seven vaccinated COVID-19 patients in Hampden and Holy Spirit medical centers. Of those, three unvaccinated patients were in the ICU and two were on ventilators at both hospitals, while only one vaccinated adult was in the ICU at Hampden.

“Most of the (breakthrough cases) end up having a mild illness,” he said. “They’re in the hospital for a few days, but they don’t usually end up in the ICU.”

Parades return

One of the key elements lost during a year of quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic was community gatherings, events that prove to be a strength of the community values in Cumberland County. Gone were festivals, concerts and parades — the places where people gathered and re-gathered over the years to celebrate their friends, family and the communities in which they grew up.

The first chance to celebrate those community values again came in the fall with the return of Halloween parades to the streets of Cumberland County communities. Mechanicsburg started the October festivities, which then rolled through places like Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs, Dillsburg, Shippensburg and New Cumberland.

All along the way bands marched, floats rolled, attendees donned costumes and families lined the streets waiting for candy.

That community fun continued with Carlisle’s Christmas parade and other holiday festivities in December.

Not everything is back to normal, but things certainly marched in the right direction to end 2021.

Excerpt:

For those organizing the parade, though, it was a return to the largest event of the year.

“Carlisle Parks and Recreation is excited to be able to host the Carlisle Halloween Parade this year,” said Andrea Crouse, Carlisle’s parks and recreation director.

Crouse said there were more than 70 entries in five divisions for the parade this year. Though there are fewer entries than in 2019 when the parade was last held, the number isn’t that far off. In 2019, there were 85 entries.

“All in all Carlisle Parks and Recreation is pleased with the amount of entries this year and happy to be able to host the parade this year,” she said.

Crouse said the parade runs smoothly because of volunteers like members of the Sunrise Rotary Club who serve as parade marshals, the East Side Neighbors who assist at the line-up site and Ray Thomas who announces the parade at the Square. This year’s parade judges included Parks and Recreation Board members Bob Schmidlein and Eric Oakman and Jason Diggs from Hope Station.

“The Carlisle community is very supportive of the parade and this support makes the Carlisle Halloween parade the great success it is,” Crouse said. “It is a great event that allows friends, schools, businesses and organizations to have fun and show community pride.”

Legends and Lore—Hot-Chee Dog

If anything has been strengthened during a pandemic raging into its third year, it’s the little things in life that matter and bring us a sense of normalcy. In Carlisle, that means honoring the legendary Hot-Chee dog and all its toppings.

That legend was cemented in Carlisle history with a new marker outside the Hamilton Restaurant in June thanks to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s “Legends & Lore” program. It’s a marker that celebrates more than the hot dog covered in chili sauce and onions on a cheese-lined roll. It also celebrates the Greek families like the Kollas and Mazias families who found themselves in Carlisle and worked to help others along as they immigrated.

Excerpt: In a video discussing the process, Gilbert said the folklorists wanted to know what makes the Hot-Chee Dog special when every region has its own versions of a chili dog. Gilbert pointed out that the Hamilton is an institution in Carlisle that has been in operation for more than 80 years, and having a Hot-Chee Dog is a “rite of passage that Carlisle residents born in three centuries have been able to enjoy,” she said in the news release.

But, more than the Hot-Chee Dog itself, the marker, which will be located near the Hamilton Restaurant, will honor the contributions of Greek immigrants and their families to the Carlisle community’s foodways and restaurant heritage. It was originally owned by Charlie and Mary Kollas, Greek immigrants who had been taught the business by another Greek immigrant who owned the Famous Texas Lunch that used to be at the corner of North Hanover and East Louther streets.

Kollas invited boys from their village in Greece to work for them. Current owner Tommy Mazias was among them. Kollas and Mazias exemplified a pattern in the community where established immigrants would teach new immigrants about the business and then launch them into businesses of their own.

Kids return to the classroom

While heated debates raged over mask and vaccination requirements for area schools, the one thing lost in the bluster was the return of all students to classrooms in the fall.

A year of remote learning put a strain on teachers, school districts and especially students for the 2020-21 school year. Virtual learning, most of the groundwork thrown together on the fly, impacted students — and parents — in various ways, an impact that could be felt for years to come.

A goal to have kids in schools (with virtual options till available) is standard for almost everyone along with the learning and mental health benefits it can provide. That goal remains in place as we head into 2022 and the second half of the school year hoping for ending (or at least limiting) constant change and disruption to our learning environments.

Excerpt:

Still, even with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and its delta variant, administrators are optimistic about outcomes and the dynamics at work within their districts.

“We are hoping to have students back to a normal instructional environment that utilizes group work and small group instruction,” Christopher said. “We are trying to maintain distance between student desks where feasible. In addition, with the opening of the 9th Grade Academy, we did reduce the number of students at the high school by around 700 students, so that will also help with crowding at our largest school.”

While COVID-19 presented many challenges to educators, there are also several positives that resulted, Haldeman said. “We continue to reflect on the changes we made over the last 18 months and look to continue with those changes that supported student learning. Some of the areas we are already planning to capitalize on are more prioritized curriculum, utilizing technology to better leverage learning, semester scheduling at our high school level and more collaborative planning opportunities for our teachers to work together as teams.”

Meanwhile, South Middleton plans to carryover the widespread use of learning management systems that made remote learning more user-friendly, Strine said. The district will continue to use Zoom meetings to help parents attend teacher meetings and meetings associated with individualized education plans, he said.

