 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sidewalk closed on Market Street Bridge between Wormleysburg and City Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Market Street Bridge

Vehicles crawl along the Market Street Bridge in traffic in May 2013.

 Sentinel file

The sidewalk on the south side of the Market Street Bridge has been closed after an inspection revealed cracks in a concrete beam support, PennDOT reported Tuesday.

PennDOT said only the sidewalk on the downstream side has been closed on the bridge, which connects Lemoyne and Wormleysburg to City Island. The other upstream/north sidewalk remains open.

PennDOT said cracking in the concrete beam that supports the closed sidewalk was discovered during a recent inspection, and the sidewalk was closed as a safety precaution. It will remain closed until further notice when PennDOT is able to develop a repair plan and complete those repairs, the department said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a man arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during an argument in Newville, and a theft from a vehicle in Shippensburg.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump sues justice department: Lawyers ask judge to halt FBI review of Mar-a-Lago files

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News