Sidewalk closed on Market Street Bridge between Wormleysburg and City Island

The sidewalk on the south side of the Market Street Bridge has been closed after an inspection revealed cracks in a concrete beam support, PennDOT reported Tuesday.

PennDOT said only the sidewalk on the downstream side has been closed on the bridge, which connects Lemoyne and Wormleysburg to City Island. The other upstream/north sidewalk remains open.

PennDOT said cracking in the concrete beam that supports the closed sidewalk was discovered during a recent inspection, and the sidewalk was closed as a safety precaution. It will remain closed until further notice when PennDOT is able to develop a repair plan and complete those repairs, the department said.