Shooting victims Lyons, Parmelee to be remembered at vigil Saturday in Carlisle

The last time Nicole Lopez saw Kaylee Lyons, her best friend since she was 3 years old, she said Lyons was as happy as she had ever seen her. Everything they talked about that day came back to her son, Royce, and how much Lyons loved everything about being his mom.
“I got to see her be the happiest I have ever seen her, and that’s what I want to remember the most about her,” Lopez said.
These are the types of memories family and friends will share at a vigil Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Square in Carlisle as the community remembers both Lyons and Sydney Parmelee.
The two Carlisle women were killed last month in what police said is an apparent act of domestic violence. Davone Anderson of Carlisle is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Parmelee on July 5 and of Lyons on July 31. He faces a preliminary hearing on Aug. 26.
The Sentinel contacted Parmelee’s family through the organizer of a GoFundMe page started earlier this month to assist her two children. They were not yet ready to speak.
And, though Lyons’ immediate family also declined to speak now, her friends painted a picture of a hardworking yet easygoing woman who was hitting her stride in life as she worked toward fulfilling her dreams.
At the center of it all was her 14-month-old son, Royce.
“She was really finding her calling with being a mother,” said Kennedy Jirard, Lyons’ friend since middle school.
Jirard said Lyons, 23, was always trying to evolve, asking herself how she could do better. Lyons was working toward earning a degree so she could move away from Carlisle to live somewhere warm, preferably near a beach so Royce could play in the sand.
“It’s something that she’s wanted her entire life,” Jirard said.
For Haley Myers, it’s hard to think about what should have been. Both she and Lyons have young sons and they would all take walks together, which included a stop for ice cream.
“Our sons were super close in age and we had plans for them to be best friends like we were. They’re three months apart. So, that’s a little tough,” she said.
Bryanna Youtzy, who worked with Lyons at Miseno’s, said Royce was at the center of the last evening she saw her. Lyons came into Miseno’s to get dinner and was as “proud as ever” to show everyone all the things the little boy could do.
“We spent the evening talking about all of his quirks, how much he had grown, his new routines and things he liked. She glowed. Remembering back, she just was shining so brightly telling her second family about her baby boy,” Youtzy said.
Lopez said Royce is doing well at the moment. He’s happy, healthy and with family, but concern for his future led her to start a GoFundMe page that, as of Thursday afternoon, had raised more than $20,000. Lopez said the goal is to set up Royce as best they can and to support Lyons’ mother who is now raising him.
“He already has to deal with the loss of having his mom in his life and knowing his father is the reason why,” she said. “I don’t want to see him have additional struggles.”
To those who knew Lyons, it probably isn’t surprising that her friends and the community are stepping up to support her son. In a sense, it’s a way to return the friendship she offered everyone else.
Jirard remembers that when Lyons worked at the school store at Carlisle High School, the store would be packed because of all the students who wanted to come when she was there.
And even now, with everything that has happened, there’s laughter when Jirard remembers Lyons, whether it’s telling stories about working so they could go shopping when they were younger or strategically planning out dates so that the two friends could go out with guys who were also best friends.
“She was the friend that I laughed with the most,” Jirard said.
Lyons had an ability to “tell it as it is” without being offensive, giving people honest input in any situation and making sure that they knew she still loved them no matter what, Lopez said.
“There are some people that can’t get away with that, but she could,” she said.
Myers said Lyons had found her calling working with people with disabilities in the recent months.
“She clicked with those people like no other. She understood them. They respected her,” she said.
“She was a natural people person, the core of who she was and always will be to me is that she was just sweet. Her whole heart and being was sweet,” said Tilde Iannuzzi, daughter of Miseno’s owners Vito and Sue Iannuzzi. “And when it comes to kids or people with disabilities, she always had a special spot in her heart, and that always made me happy. You don’t find people like that as much nowadays.”
The sweetness, though, was balanced with a determination and strength that friends said earned respect from those who knew her.
“Kaylee, even at just 23 years old, had such a special character. She was just good,” Youtzy said. “That’s ultimately what makes this so devastating.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
