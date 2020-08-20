Shooting victims Lyons, Parmelee to be remembered at vigil Saturday in Carlisle

Lopez said Royce is doing well at the moment. He’s happy, healthy and with family, but concern for his future led her to start a GoFundMe page that, as of Thursday afternoon, had raised more than $20,000. Lopez said the goal is to set up Royce as best they can and to support Lyons’ mother who is now raising him.

“He already has to deal with the loss of having his mom in his life and knowing his father is the reason why,” she said. “I don’t want to see him have additional struggles.”

To those who knew Lyons, it probably isn’t surprising that her friends and the community are stepping up to support her son. In a sense, it’s a way to return the friendship she offered everyone else.

Jirard remembers that when Lyons worked at the school store at Carlisle High School, the store would be packed because of all the students who wanted to come when she was there.

And even now, with everything that has happened, there’s laughter when Jirard remembers Lyons, whether it’s telling stories about working so they could go shopping when they were younger or strategically planning out dates so that the two friends could go out with guys who were also best friends.