Shippensburg University students plan rally in wake of 'race-based' incident

Shippensburg University students will hold a solidarity rally Thursday in response to a "race-based" incident Friday night.
In an email to the campus community, Chief Diversity Officer Stephanie A. Jirard said the university received a credible report of a race-based incident in a residence hall, "specifically the use of the N-word written on a board."
An investigation by campus police has identified persons of interest, the email said. There is no threat to the safety of the community.
The Shippensburg University newspaper, the Slate, reported on its Twitter page that officials have identified a "non-student juvenile" as the person who wrote the offending message.
According to officials, a non-student juvenile wrote a racial slur on a board in Seavers Residence Hall Friday night.— The Slate (@ShipUSlate) August 24, 2020
The Slate also said the presence of the nonstudent in a residence hall was in violation of the university's no-guest policy.
In response to the incident, the university is assessing any threats of imminent harm and investigating to determine whether policies or laws were violated. If so, the offender will be referred for adjudication and discipline. The university will also educate the offender and repair the harm done where possible, according to the email.
The university also said in the email it would support victims and the community and also keep the campus community apprised of support resources, information on the incident and the university's actions in response.
Jirard said that though the use of epithets is legal free speech, the world is leaving those who use such language behind.
"We here at Ship are a mighty community unified not only by a commitment to diversity and inclusion, but a community who will watch in glee as those engaged in race-based hate go the way of the dinosaurs," she wrote in the email.
Both university officials and students are speaking up about the incident.
Jirard hosted a Zoom meeting Monday for the campus community to reaffirm its commitment to Black Lives Matter. On the same day, leaders of the Student Government Association held a Black Lives Matter protest, images of which were posted in an Instagram story.
Students have also organized a rally, ACT Rally: Call to Solidarity, for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of the hockey rink and recreation fields. ACT is a student organization called Ask. Communicate. Teach Tolerance.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.