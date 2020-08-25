Shippensburg University students plan rally in wake of 'race-based' incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shippensburg University students will hold a solidarity rally Thursday in response to a "race-based" incident Friday night.

In an email to the campus community, Chief Diversity Officer Stephanie A. Jirard said the university received a credible report of a race-based incident in a residence hall, "specifically the use of the N-word written on a board."

An investigation by campus police has identified persons of interest, the email said. There is no threat to the safety of the community.

The Shippensburg University newspaper, the Slate, reported on its Twitter page that officials have identified a "non-student juvenile" as the person who wrote the offending message.

The Slate also said the presence of the nonstudent in a residence hall was in violation of the university's no-guest policy.

In response to the incident, the university is assessing any threats of imminent harm and investigating to determine whether policies or laws were violated. If so, the offender will be referred for adjudication and discipline. The university will also educate the offender and repair the harm done where possible, according to the email.