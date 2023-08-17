Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Old Courthouse/ Widow Piper’s Tavern

The phrase “Old Courthouse” in Cumberland County might prompt residents to envision the building by the Square in Carlisle, the one whose pillars still bear scars from the shelling of 1863.

While the building does serve as the older of the two courthouses in Carlisle, the county’s original courthouse can be found farther west in Shippensburg.

The Old Courthouse in Shippensburg at the corner of East King and North Queen streets is believed to be the first, permanent, multistory structure to be constructed west of the Susquehanna River, The Sentinel reported in 2018.

It was built by a man named Samuel Perry in 1735 and predates the 1750 founding of Cumberland County, according to Priscilla “Pat” Smith, the docent coordinator and Public Relations Committee chair of the Shippensburg Civic Club.

In 1740, the structure began its days as a tavern operated by Jannet Piper, a widow who had immigrated to Delaware from Ireland with her husband, William, and their five children.

After William’s death, she made her way to Shippensburg, where Perry allowed her to operate the tavern to support herself and her children.

For 75 cents per night, visitors could buy a bed space and a meal, Smith said. The tavern served as a community center where travelers could sleep on the first floor by the fireplaces while women and wealthier men could sleep in beds upstairs.

When Cumberland County was founded in 1750, the space functioned as Cumberland County’s courthouse until 1751 when a new courthouse was constructed in Carlisle.

Smith said the courtroom was on the second floor and saw smaller cases involving people who owed money or got into fights after drinking. Bigger cases, such as murder trials or grand thefts, were taken to Lancaster.

Piper also received a license to sell spirits while the space was used as a courthouse and continued to run the tavern at least until about 1755.

When the newer courthouse was built in Carlisle, Smith said all records were relocated there and many were lost when the Carlisle courthouse burned down in 1845. While the building was replaced with the structure that occupies the South Hanover Street space today, Smith said many of the documents outlining the history of the Old Courthouse in Shippensburg went up in smoke.

Throughout the 1800s, the building, which is known both as the Old Courthouse and as Widow Piper’s Tavern, was rented and owned by several people before falling into disrepair.

In 1926, a man working at the Shippensburg News-Chronicle saw that the space was for sale and convinced four local businessmen to purchase it for $2,900. These men were directors of the Beistle Co., a decorations manufacturer. They sold off four building lots along South Queen Street to reclaim their investment, The Sentinel reported in 2018.

The directors donated the building to the Shippensburg Civic Club, which was founded in 1911 and didn’t have an established meeting place.

Since 1926, the club has operated out of the space and furnished it with donated items that, while not original to the space, demonstrate what sort of furniture and other items may have occupied the building in the past.

An entryway on the first floor leads into the civic club’s meeting room, which leads to the kitchen where Widow Piper would have cooked meals for tavern guests.

The first floor also contains a sun room that was added by the civic club sometime after 1926 to be used as a social space.

Early on, the building would have had two rooms upstairs that would have been used for tavern guests and the courtroom. Today the space is split into smaller rooms decorated as a bedroom and a child’s bedroom. The room believed to have housed the courtroom contains several court-related artifacts and original deeds for local land.

The Old Courthouse, or Widow Piper’s Tavern, is open for public tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month from April to July and September to November.

Private tours can be scheduled by calling 717-532-5978.

Photos: An inside look at the Old Courthouse in Shippensburg