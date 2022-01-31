Shippensburg man tops Pa. bear season with 722-pound male killed with shotgun

Pennsylvania hunters killed 3,659 bears during the 2021 bear season, the state's fifth largest bear harvest ever, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The commission said in a news release the statewide regular bear season accounted for the largest part of the 2021 bear harvest, with hunters taking 1,315 bears in the four-day hunt.

The extended bear season — which for the first time last year allowed hunters to harvest bears throughout the opening weekend of deer season in some Wildlife Management Units — contributed 1,128 animals to the harvest, the commission said. The archery bear season added another 680, while the muzzleloader/special firearms bear season kill was 536.

The 3,659 total ranks as the state’s fifth-biggest harvest ever, and the second-largest recorded since 2011. The 2020 bear kill, by comparison, was 3,621.

Pennsylvania hunters recorded their all-time best bear season in 2019, when they killed 4,653. That was the third time since 2005 that the harvest topped 4,000 animals. The others were 2011 (4,350) and 2005 (4,162).

“Pennsylvania has a long history of supporting a lot of black bears, many of truly impressive size, across most of the state,” said Emily Carrollo, the Game Commission’s black bear biologist. "Best of all, the future continues to look bright for this resource, too.”

The commission said 215,219 people — 205,812 of them state residents — bought bear licenses in 2021. That was down slightly from 220,471 in 2020, but still the second-highest number of bear licenses ever sold.

“Pennsylvania has been a popular bear hunting destination for years, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon,” Carrollo said.

Bears were killed in 59 of 67 counties and 22 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units in the 2021 seasons.

The largest bear reported is a 722-pound male taken with a shotgun in the extended season on Dec. 4 in Letterkenny Township in Franklin County by Wade Glessner of Shippensburg.

The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder killed in 2010 in Middle Smithfield Township, Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully killed in Pennsylvania hunting seasons.

Other large bears from the 2021 bear seasons, all but one taken with a rifle, include: a 681-pound male killed with a bow in archery season in Newport Township, Luzerne County, by Neil Minnich of Nanticoke; a 676-pound male killed in the regular statewide season in West Franklin Township, Armstrong County, by Paul Skanderson, of Freeport; a 649-pound male killed in the extended season in Spring Township, Snyder County, by Ashton McIlroy, of McClure; a 640-pound male killed in the regular season in Pike Township, Clearfield County, by Brandon Knee, of Houtzdale; a 640-pound male killed in the extended season in Gamble Township, Lycoming County, by Matthew Aikey, of Trout Run; a 615-pound male killed in the extended season in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, by Ryan Hausman, of Jim Thorpe; a 614-pound male killed in the extended season in Lehmen Township, Pike County, by Matthew Romig, of Bethlehem; a 605-pound male killed in the regular season in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, by Storm Bumbarger, of Woodland; and a 602-pound male killed in the regular season in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County, by Jacob Rembold, of Lock Haven.

Lycoming County gave up 212 bears to rank first among counties for bear kills. Potter County ranked second with 180, Pike County third with 167, Tioga County fourth with 166 and Clinton County fifth with 156. Rounding out the top 10 were Bradford County (136), Sullivan County (127), Wayne County (120), Centre County (118), and Huntingdon County (115).

Final county harvests by region (with 2020 figures in parentheses) are:

Northwest – 451 (475): Warren, 87 (86); Venango, 81 (84); Jefferson, 72 (76); Clarion, 60 (59); Forest, 44 (61); Butler, 43 (42); Crawford, 38 (43); Erie, 13 (18); and Mercer, 8 (4).

Southwest – 247 (260): Armstrong, 58 (56); Somerset, 58 (70); Fayette, 49 (43); Westmoreland, 41 (32); Cambria, 19 (24); Indiana, 12 (30); Allegheny, 7 (3); and Greene, 3 (2).

Northcentral – 1,220 (1,310): Lycoming, 212 (186); Potter, 180 (188); Tioga, 166 (185); Clinton, 156 (150); Centre, 118 (117); McKean, 107 (87); Clearfield, 94 (158); Elk, 80 (140); Cameron, 68 (61); and Union, 39 (38).

Southcentral – 464 (419): Huntingdon, 115 (91); Bedford, 82 (82); Mifflin, 55 (30); Fulton, 47 (51); Perry, 42 (36); Blair, 39 (29); Juniata, 36 (35); Franklin, 17 (31); Snyder, 12 (20); Adams, 10 (7); Cumberland, 8 (6); and York, 1 (0).

Northeast – 1,121 (988): Pike, 167 (105); Bradford, 136 (108); Sullivan, 127 (71); Wayne, 120 (100); Luzerne, 111 (125); Carbon, 103 (97); Monroe, 95 (152); Susquehanna, 77 (54); Wyoming, 66 (42); Lackawanna, 62 (56); Columbia, 36 (53); Northumberland, 16 (22); and Montour, 5 (3).

Southeast – 156 (169): Schuylkill, 61 (78); Dauphin, 54 (37); Northampton, 13 (23); Berks, 12 (15); Lebanon, 8 (9); Lehigh, 6 (7); and Bucks, 2 (0).

The final bear kills by Wildlife Management Unit (with final 2020 figures in parentheses) were: WMU 1A, 26 (22); WMU 1B, 96 (121); WMU 2A, 5 (9); WMU 2B, 10 (6); WMU 2C, 192 (176); WMU 2D, 206 (191); WMU 2E, 45 (75); WMU 2F, 245 (277); WMU 2G, 519 (628); WMU 2H, 90 (141); WMU 3A, 238 (199); WMU 3B, 403 (273); WMU 3C, 218 (170); WMU 3D, 426 (409); WMU 4A, 173 (177); WMU 4B, 121 (113); WMU 4C, 224 (228); WMU 4D, 300 (236); WMU 4E, 97 (135); WMU 5A, 14 (13); WMU 5B, 1 (0); and WMU 5C, 10 (22).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0