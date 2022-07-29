Shippensburg Fair food vendors deliver support for local nonprofits

Eager Girl Scouts wearing blue aprons and hairnets rush to the refrigerator to choose ingredients for the next customer’s order.

Cooled by fans inside their vendor stand, the girls add ice cream, milk and other ingredients into a blender to make a variety of milkshake flavors at the 64th annual Shippensburg Community Fair Thursday.

While most of the girls’ excitement results from the independence of fulfilling each order on their own, operating their concession stand also raises funds to support Girl Scout troops across the Shippensburg area.

Next to the Girl Scouts, nearly 20 nonprofit organizations join in selling their own homemade versions of America’s beloved fair food at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds. Churches, sports teams and fire houses sell funnel cakes, burgers, snow cones and kettle corn, to name a few.

“You won’t find the big commercial food vendors here,” the fair’s website states.

Beyond satisfying visitors’ cravings for fair classics, each vendor’s sales directly give back to local organizations. Eating a blooming onion supports the local fire department and choosing a boat of french fries adds to a scholarship fund for graduating seniors.

The Franklin County Society of Farm Women has been running a french fry stand since the first Shippensburg Fair started in 1958, said Donna Wengert, head of the fry stand committee.

Members of the Society come from across Franklin County to volunteer at the stand, but Wengert said they recently began recruiting younger groups to help.

“A lot of our ladies are getting older, so we have gone out and searched for some younger church youth groups, Young Life and 4-H groups to come in and help us. Then we give them a donation,” said Wengert, who has been running the fry stand with her husband for nearly 30 years.

Like the french fry stand, the Girl Scouts’ milkshake stand creates opportunities for youths to get a taste of volunteer service.

Kayla Smith, 9, said her favorite part of working at the Girl Scout stand is teaching her friends how to make milkshakes. The girls can begin making milkshakes when they become a Junior Girl Scout (grades 4-5), but younger girls are introduced to the process earlier by washing dishes at the stand.

The french fry stand at the Shippensburg Fair is Franklin County Society of Farm Women’s only fundraiser, and Wengert said preparation can begin six weeks in advance to ensure a successful sale.

The Society pays its proceeds forward to local agriculture-related programs, through horse sponsorships at the Franklin County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Center and donations to the Franklin Fall Farm Fun Fest, for example. The fundraiser also supports a scholarship fund for children or grandchildren of Society members who are graduating seniors in Franklin County.

“Our motto is to brighten the corner where you are,” Wengert said, “so we try to use what money we make at the french fry stand to brighten other people’s corners.”

After a week of festivities, the Shippensburg Community Fair comes to a close on Saturday.