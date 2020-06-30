Shippensburg EMS consolidates its operation under one roof

EMS leaders started discussing consolidation back in April and completed the process around June 15, Franzoni said. As part of the planning, they sought guidance from such agencies as the Partnership for Better Health, Wellspan Healthcare, the state Bureau of EMS, the Emergency Health Services Federation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.

“We knew that the consolidation was essential to balance the needs of health care throughout our service area while maintaining our fiduciary responsibility to the community,” Franzoni said. “The consolidation of services will provide added benefits to our community, our patients, and our dedicated providers.”

During the consolidation process, the EMS service reduced the size of its vehicle fleet. This freed up resources for it to establish a special services ambulance to replace a quick response vehicle and a fire ground rehabilitation vehicle.

The result has been a better utilization of existing staff while providing the same level of service, Franzoni said. “All the overhead that we did have we were able to put right back into the community and not have to raise any prices.”