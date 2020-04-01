Sheetz launches free meal program for children in need

Sheetz on Wednesday announced it has launched a new Kidz Meal Bagz program, which provides free food to help children in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal bags will be available all day starting Thursday and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to one of the 294 participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child, and meals will be available daily while supplies last.

Participating stores in Cumberland County are located at 6558 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, 1415 S. Market St., in Upper Allen Township, and 91 Erford Road in Camp Hill.

For a full list of participating stores, visit www.sheetz.com.

Sheetz said the program will be available for a period of two weeks, at which time the program will be reevaluated based on community need.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

