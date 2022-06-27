 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sheetz cuts prices on some fuels for July 4th holiday

  • Updated
  • 0

Sheetz announced on Monday that it is reducing the price of gasoline through the Fourth of July holiday.

Effective Monday, the price of a gallon of Unleaded 88 gasoline was reduced to $3.99 a gallon. A gallon of E85 will cost $3.49, according to a news release.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea loud rallies outside presidents' homes angers neighbors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News