Sheepford Road Bridge, pedestrian bridge near Adams Ricci park to receive funding

Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland, on Wednesday announced that a bridge in need of rehabilitation and a planned pedestrian bridge will receive funding through PennDOT.

Regan said PennDOT's Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside funds will go toward the two pedestrian bridge projects.

Sheepford Road Bridge connects Cumberland and York counties over the Yellow Breeches Creek and has been a focus of community preservation and rehabilitation efforts. Plans to turn it into a bridge for pedestrian and bicycle access will receive $1.4 million in funding, Regan said.

Regan said $1 million in funding will go toward building a pedestrian bridge over East Penn Drive in East Pennsboro Township, which will allow for pedestrians to safely cross the road into Adams Ricci Community Park. Regan said the bridge will also improve multimodal connectivity in East Pennsboro for its residents.

“I am proud to have supported these important bridge projects, and I’m pleased that these two communities will soon have increased mobility and connectivity for their residents. These bridges place a priority on safety and quality of life for our community and encompass the purpose and design for these funds,” Regan said in a news release.

