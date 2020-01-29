You are the owner of this article.
Sheepford Road Bridge in Lower Allen Township closed indefinitely
Lower Allen Township

Sheepford Road Bridge in Lower Allen Township closed indefinitely

Sheepford Road Bridge

Cumberland and York county officials have closed the Sheepford Road Bridge that spans the Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen and Fairview townships.

The Sheepford Road Bridge in Lower Allen Township is closed indefinitely following an inspection Wednesday that determined the bridge is no longer safe for traffic.

Cumberland County announced the closure in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge, which carries Sheepford Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen and Fairview townships, is jointly owned by York and Cumberland Counties and has a 3-ton limit.

During the scheduled safety inspection, in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards program, engineers found that several components of the bridge are in poor condition and that there is evidence of the bridge being used by overweight vehicles.

A 4-mile detour will be posted, according to the news release.

According to traffic counts done in 2019, about 200-230 vehicles per day use the bridge.

The Sheepford Road Bridge, a single span 114-foot-long pin connected thru truss bridge built in 1887, is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

"For the safety of our residents, and the preservation of the bridge, it will remain closed indefinitely while York and Cumberland counties evaluate preservation options," the release said.

