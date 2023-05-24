Each year at the Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament held in honor of her late husband, Monte, June Shomaker usually opted not to golf.

Instead, Safe Harbour President and CEO Scott Shewell recalls driving the Carlisle resident around the golf course so she could talk to the participants, thank them for coming out to the event and ask about how they were doing, both in the tournament and beyond.

“Everybody knew June and everybody loved June and everybody enjoyed talking to June, so it was always a fun time to have her ride with me in the golf cart and talk to all the individuals who were participating in the tournament,” Shewell said.

That is just a small glimpse into who Shomaker was.

Upon her death last Wednesday at the age of 88, she left a legacy of service with a multitude of community organizations.

This included years of work with Safe Harbour.

Shewell said Shomaker helped the organization, which is dedicated to providing housing services for Cumberland County’s homeless population, organize its very first capital campaign in 2007, an effort that raised more than $400,000.

“That was significant because at that time, the organization had never done a capital campaign or that level of fundraising,” he said.

She also served with the organization’s resource development and affordable housing committees.

While the Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament has served as a community staple for about 30 years, Shewell said the event began benefiting Safe Harbor in 2014 and has raised well over $100,000 for the organization since then.

“June’s significant knowledge when it came to capital campaigns and fundraising and the individuals in the community who had the interest, the ability and the wherewithal to contribute to such campaigns was invaluable to this organization,” he said.

Fundraising knowledge and service aside, Shewell described Shomaker as someone who had a “big heart” and who “cared deeply about those in need in the community.”

“She’s going to be greatly missed for sure, both by us and the community,” Shewell said.

He said with her family’s permission, Safe Harbour hopes to hold the Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament, which takes place each September, in memory of both Monte and June Shomaker.

Symphony

In addition to her involvement with Safe Harbour, Shomaker also possessed a musical talent and performed as a celloist with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra for more than 30 years. She also organized a free performance from the orchestra each year at Carlisle Summerfair.

“There is no greater testament to June’s work on the HSO’s behalf than the strength of our relationship with Carlisle Summerfair,” Music Director Stuart Malina said.

While Shomaker no longer played for the orchestra by the time he joined, Malina fondly remembers her sitting in the very front row at Carlisle Summerfair concerts, “smiling from ear to ear” and “beaming in pride” at their musicians.

In spite of her kind and gentle demeanor, he described her as a “powerhouse,” most passionate about three things: her family, the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra and the Borough of Carlisle.

Summerfair board member Dottie Warner, too, recognized Shomaker’s passion for the orchestra and for Carlisle.

“She didn’t rest until she found a way to bring the Harrisburg Symphony to Carlisle as part of Summerfair,” she said. “She wanted everyone to be able to have the opportunity to hear that beautiful music and she worked tirelessly to make that happen. I shall be forever grateful to her for many things, but most of all for exposing so many people to the symphony.”

Malina said the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra plans to continue to perform at Carlisle Summerfair, adding it’s one of the group’s favorite concerts of the year.

“I will miss June very much,” he said. “She was as lovely a person as I’ve ever known.”

Shomaker’s work in the community also includes involvement with organizations like the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, of which she served as a co-chair of the organization’s 1997 campaign, Habitat for Humanity and Partnership for Better Health.

She was also the recipient of Safe Harbour’s 2015 Leadership Through Service Award, the Exchange Club of Carlisle’s Molly Pitcher Award as Citizen of the Year, the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County’s Humanitarian Award, and Leadership Cumberland’s Distinguished Service Award.

Leadership Cumberland Fellows Program Director Nicole Deary said Shomaker and her husband served as an “integral part” of the organization’s success through their involvement on the board of directors and generous support.

“I had the pleasure of getting to know June in recent years and always admired her commitment to the community and willingness to help in any way she could,” she said. “What a beautiful legacy of generosity she leaves behind.”

Photos: The 2021 Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament