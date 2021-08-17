Share your memories from 9/11

Next month will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
To recognize the anniversary, The Sentinel will publish a selection of our readers' memories from that bitter moment in our nation's history. What do you remember from that day? What lessons should we take with us 20 years later?
Whether you were a child on 9/11 and want to reflect years later, or were a civic leader, firefighter or relief worker involved in post-9/11 recovery, or you watched the attacks unfold on TV, what are your recollections and thoughts years later? Did you do something different that day, that month or in later years because of 9/11?
If interested in taking part, send an email of no more than 250 words to: frontdoor@cumberlink.com. Use the subject line: 9/11 memories. Include your name and where you live, as well as where you were on 9/11. Submissions should be sent by Sunday, Aug. 22.
The Sentinel will publish reader responses in its Saturday, Sept. 11, edition and on cumberlink.com. Also on that day, a special section will include additional reflections on the tragedy and its aftermath, as well as the local impact.
