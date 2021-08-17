Share your memories from 9/11

If interested in taking part, send an email of no more than 250 words to: frontdoor@cumberlink.com. Use the subject line: 9/11 memories. Include your name and where you live, as well as where you were on 9/11. Submissions should be sent by Sunday, Aug. 22.

The Sentinel will publish reader responses in its Saturday, Sept. 11, edition and on cumberlink.com. Also on that day, a special section will include additional reflections on the tragedy and its aftermath, as well as the local impact.