Young activists raised in a culture of diversity and armed with an array of social media options have taken the spotlight in issues ranging from gun control to women’s rights to police brutality.

Rising Mechanicsburg Area High School senior Nathaniel Babitts said there are a number of factors at work for these youths, not the least of which is how much the world has changed in even the last five years.

“My generation is realizing how quickly everything can almost flip,” he said.

And now they’re looking to flip the status quo.

Beginnings

Youths who have led local social justice efforts had a knack for change early on.

He admits it’s "cheesy and cliché," but Babitts said he wanted to make a difference in the world ever since he was young. That drives him to make changes in situations where he believes he can make a positive impact.

“One of my greatest fears in life is to live a normal life and end up doing nothing,” he said.

Samantha Martin, a 2020 Carlisle High School graduate, said she has focused on justice and fairness since she was a child. She remembers learning about Martin Luther King Jr. and being grateful for his work in a way only a child can understand: It made it possible for her to have a best friend who was Black.

“Imagining a world where we couldn’t play together was crazy to me, so I was always fascinated by advocacy and justice,” she said. “That was always something that was very important to me. It was on my mind starting at a very young age.”

A violent catalyst turned that interest in justice, fairness and making a difference in the world into action.

In February 2018, 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Surviving students immediately started speaking up on gun control, giving rise to protests across the country and the founding of the organization March for Our Lives.

“I know that many of my fellow students that are also interested in activism regard highly March for Our Lives and view it as a true inspiration,” Babitts said.

Martin took initial steps to start the Carlisle Area Youth Council in January 2018 and planned the first meeting for the end of February. The shooting in Parkland happened in the intervening month as she and fellow student Taytum Robinson-Covert worked on announcing the new effort and securing meeting spaces. About 25 students came when they held the first meeting.

“A lot of people were inspired to join by the Parkland kids and their activism, and I know that it really energized the members of my organizations and suggested they actually had a role,” Martin said.

Robinson-Covert said she's inspired not only by young activists across the globe, but also by those working at home in Carlisle.

"Finding those people that are so invested in creating a safer, more just, more informed community gives me hope and is a major drive for my activism," Robinson-Covert said.

Finding their voices

Asia Whittenberger, a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, was one of the many students who stepped out on the issue of gun control after Parkland. She doesn’t consider herself an activist, preferring instead to simply say she’s involved in issues through education or protesting when the well-being of other people is threatened.

Racism is one such threat.

Black Lives Matter has awakened many people to injustice in the country, Whittenberger said, showing how it still exists in the form of dog whistle language or the lack of Black representation in various societal roles, for example.

There are plenty of ways to participate in the process, such as signing petitions, patronizing Black-owned businesses and donating to organizations without taking on the mantle of activist. Recently, Whittenberger, who attends Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, said she did a fundraiser on Instagram for Black Men Kneel, an organization in Philadelphia that provides therapy for Black men who may not otherwise be able to do so due to financial accessibility.

Babitts said he has volunteered with Rock the Vote and similar events, but the events of the past few months pushed him to consider how he could take on a larger role in addressing justice issues.

“As a Black kid myself, this kind of personally affects me,” he said. “I was thinking I can’t sit and wait here anymore.”

Working with his friend, Mechanicsburg grad and current Dartmouth student Tulio Huggins, he petitioned the Mechanicsburg Area School District to teach more Black history.

“What I mean by that is viewing it in terms of a real, evolving history and not three separate periods of slavery, Jim Crow and then freedom,” Babitts said.

About 4,600 people have signed the petition on Change.org and around 100 people attended a June forum at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg focused on how Black history is presented in the school curriculum.

Students have met with Mark Leidy, the superintendent of the Mechanicsburg School District, and Babitts said he believes the work is heading in the right direction. Now, they’re setting their sights on expanding their effort to lobby for curriculum changes statewide.

“The school district has heard us, but the state piece? We’re just baby steps on that right now,” he said.

Though Black Lives Matter is topical, Martin, who is white, doesn’t believe she’s in a position to add insight to the issues. Her interest these days is mostly in women’s rights and feminism, and she’ll be heading to Gettysburg College in August to major in public policy and gender studies.

“I don’t really have experiences to lend because I am benefited by white privilege. I’m a white woman. So I think my role in that is not so much to speak other than to tell other white people what they’re doing wrong and remind them to listen to other Black people,” she said. “Mostly, it’s to provide a platform.”

Challenges

Leading a charge for change isn’t easy no matter what the age of the organizer. Capturing — and keeping — people’s attention and motivating them to do the work takes considerable effort, Babitts said.

“To get people to show up to these things and to actually do the heavy lifting to actually create change, I feel like that’s probably the hardest part,” Babitts said.

Robinson-Covert is part of a new group, Carlisle for Justice Transparency, that was formed to fight for transparency in the justice system and specifically in Carlisle.

They've been doing research on policy, writing letters to Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert, protesting outside his office and making phone calls asking him to address racial disparity in policing, Robinson-Covert said.

"It takes a lot of work to create real change. Real change doesn't just happen with protesting and donating, although those are really good things," Robinson-Covert said. "We also need to be focusing on behind the scenes, focusing on policy change."

There is, though, a frustration that comes with age, Martin said, whether it’s people who insist she should be out having fun or getting adults to listen or enlisting the help of adults who can schedule meetings for her.

“I’m 18 which means I can vote, but I can’t be governor of Pennsylvania and I can’t be a member of the House of Representatives. I don’t have the education to get an official lobbying job,” she said. “I don’t necessarily have the power to advocate on my own. I have to get the attention of adults, and when adults don’t listen that’s frustrating.”

Alison Dagnes, professor of political science at Shippensburg University, said age plays a role for activism in a couple of ways, including the tendency of young people to believe they have the answers.

“You have energy and you want to go out and you want to make change. That’s just a function of age,” she said.

But this generation in particular has been raised in a climate that’s been more accepting of people in regards to race, sexual identity and ability. They’ve been raised with a greater awareness of the world around them and of the disparities between people that gives them an instinct for fairness, Dagnes said.

Changes in the media landscape from three basic television stations to a smorgasbord of media outlets have also shaped young activists. Years ago, everyone watched the same shows from which they gleaned the same ideas about issues, Dagnes said.

“Now, everything is so fragmented and microtargeted and niche programming. So, kids can really carve out their own identity because they have so many different mechanisms and platforms on which to view the world,” she said.

And then there’s social media.

High school and college-age people today have been raised on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms where they feel heard by their peers and see young people their age get positive attention, Dagnes said. Seeing that attention in other contexts makes it easier for young people to act locally, which results in local attention for their work.

Social media also provides a powerful tool to connect and organize around issues.

This generation of activists will separate itself from the advocacy of the past because of the speed at which information can spread and the collective effort they can make through social media, Babitts said. They can mobilize a massive number of people and turn that energy into progress.

Calling it a “silly example,” Babitts pointed to TikTok users who claimed tickets to President Donald Trump’s June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with no intention of attending, leading to campaign announcements about the popularity of the event that weren’t matched by the reality.

But social media goes beyond escapades like that and so-called slacktivism that’s little more than putting up a post and waiting for likes. Seasoned organizers know it’s important to keep going.

Where the old school organizers knocked on doors, young people are sliding into each other’s direct messages to push them to be part of events and activities to further their cause.

“It’s been a very powerful tool,” Dagnes said.

Emerging voters

The work has to go beyond awareness to action, and there’s one action that Dagnes said stands above all.

“Voting is really number one. To me, it’s the biggest thing that we can do,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s super-boring and it doesn’t feel very exciting. It doesn’t feel very empowering.”

Martin and others are passionate about changing that mindset.

“Voting is something that everyone over the age of 18 can do, with some exceptions, and it isn’t as time-consuming as spending 8 or 9 hours with a certain nonprofit. It’s the best way to get kids involved,” she said. “When there’s not much else you can do, you have to make sure that you’re doing everything you can.”

The protests are signaling to politicians that people want to make a difference and want to be heard, Dagnes said. People who feel ignored will rise up and be active and politicians have to pay attention to them.

“Ignore the youth at your own peril. Not only are they the future, they are also a mighty big voting bloc,” Dagnes said.

To keep momentum in their work, youths need to connect with others who feel passionately about the issue and watch the politicians who are passing bills and crafting administrative laws. Local government meetings are notoriously boring, but Dagnes said that’s where the action is actually happening.

“People just ignore state politics, but that’s really where a lot of the rubber meets the road,” Dagnes said.

Members of Carlisle for Justice Transparency, for example, have taken their case to Carlisle Borough Council, asking questions and voicing their concerns as citizens, Robinson-Covert said.

"We're also really lucky that our borough council is at least addressing and recognizing the issues of transparency," she said. "I definitely think with their help we can create real change in our small town."

Keep going

Large-scale protests have faded from the nightly news, but that doesn't mean advocates can relax.

It’s important to keep paying attention, Martin said. Advocates can’t stop working on their issue because another issue is dominating the press. Instead, they have to continue working until their piece is done.

The case of Ahmaud Aubrey shows why it’s important to keep speaking up, Whittenberger said. A video showing Arbery’s shooting death was released in early May, two months after the incident. Resulting public pressure led to the arrest of three white men in connection with the murder.

“Whenever you speak out about something being wrong and you publicly disown the actions of police brutality against Black people, that’s when things start to get done,” she said.

Whittenberger said people need to make their voices known about prevention as well, and that starts with police accountability and budget allocations that could send funding to public schools, health care and affordable housing, which would have the long-term effect of reducing crime.

Though there’s a tendency to want immediate results, it will be important for advocates to accept changes that appear small and then keep pushing for additional change, Dagnes said. If they keep chipping away at unequal systems, she doesn’t believe it will be long until systemic change occurs.

“We are in a unique position to make large structural changes now that will have lasting consequences and really push for greater justice for now and in the future,” Dagnes said.

