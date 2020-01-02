HARRISBURG — Sewing projects have been part of the Pennsylvania Farm Show since it began more than 100 years ago.
They still are.
“There seems to be a resurgence in sewing this year,” said Jen Boling, who is co-chairing the Farm Show Family Living Department with Gerri Moore, her mother. “People are getting back to their roots.”
Pennsylvania seamstresses for decades have been bringing to the Farm Show everything from homemade skirts to sweaters, blazers to baptism gowns, jackets to jumpers and clothing as casual as shorts and as formal as wedding gowns.
The sewing exhibit features projects as basic as old-fashioned aprons and doll clothing, and as sophisticated as tailored coats.
There’s also dozens of colorful quilts — traditional and contemporary, hand-quilted and machine-quilted — on display in the department located in the Main Exhibition Hall.
“Each year, we have a quilt block contest,” Boling said. “People make quilt blocks pieced or appliqued, 12½ by 12½ inches. These blocks are made into a quilt, which is raffled at the next years’ Farm Show to benefit the Farm Show Scholarship Foundation.”
She said the Farm Show received so many quilt blocks last year that two quilts with creative blue blocks were made and will be raffled this year. Moore said the 2020 Farm Show quilt block theme is “Country Christmas” requiring blocks in red and green.
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania State Grange has set up a Heritage Quilt Trail of large, wooden blocks depicting popular quilt patterns. These blocks are hanging on the walls of a corridor near the Main, West and East halls.
Family Living also includes canned goods, baked goods, 4-H projects and hobbies.
“Jams and jellies are popular entries,” said Emma Boling, 17, Family Living Department canned goods head, and daughter of Jen Boling. “We get a lot of jams made of berries. We also get some unusual ones such as fig jam.”
She said tomato products are common.
“Each year when people bring their canned goods to the Farm Show, they tell me about their gardening season,” she said. “People take their canned good entries seriously.”
Pennsylvania 4-H members can enter a wide variety of projects such as crocheting, knitting, weaving, smoking, embroidery, cake decorating, posters, plants, rockets, woodworking, electrical projects and more.
Hobbies bring out creativity of Farm Show participants of all ages. Many spend months making ornaments, greeting cards, bookmarks, placemats, photography, tote bags and crop art.
Crop artists are required to create art entirely from naturally colored dried seeds and beans that can be grown in Pennsylvania. The art could be entered in either the flat category, such as landscapes and portraits, or the sculpture category. Participants create pictures and forms by using seeds instead of paint, and many hours of gluing and using toothpicks.