Severe weather forecast for Thursday

Two rounds of storms Thursday will feature heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and potentially hail or a tornado across Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service said it expects strong to severe thunderstorms to start Thursday morning. One or more of the rounds of storms may be severe with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, as well as large hail more than 1 inch in diameter and a few isolated tornadoes.

The weather service expects the worst of the weather to take place late Thursday afternoon and evening.

ABC27 said the Midstate will likely see two rounds of storms, one in the morning and one in the evening, and also forecast that severe weather is more likely in the evening.

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said he expects the first round of storms to die down by the lunch hour and providing a break in the two storms in the afternoon. The second round of storms could push through between 5 to 10 p.m.

