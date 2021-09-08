Severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind and hail expected Wednesday afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Central Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The weather service said the thunderstorms could have damaging winds of 60 mph or greater as well as large hail that could exceed 1 inch in diameter. Locally heavy rain of more than 1 inch in less than an hour is also possible with the thunderstorms.

An isolated, weak and short-lived tornado is also possible this evening, according to the weather service.

Hampden Township also issued a weather alert to residents notifying them of potential periods of heavy rain and strong winds. The township notes that drivers should not drive over downed power lines or through standing water, and that malfunctioning traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop.

