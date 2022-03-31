Severe thunderstorms, wind gusts could pose issues across Modstate Thursday

The National Weather Service reported in a hazardous weather outlook that wind gusts and severe thunderstorms could affect the region Thursday.

The weather service said the area will first see non-thunderstorm wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph in the afternoon, which could blow around unsecured objects, known down tree limbs and result in difficult driving for high-profile vehicles.

The weather service also reported that severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, which could result in short-term flooding affecting places that experience rapid runoff.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara on Twitter reported that there is also a possibility of a tornado threat given the conditions' support of rotating storms.

