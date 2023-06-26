The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that will be in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.
In addition to the watch, the weather service has issued a Flood Advisory that will be in effect until 3:15 p.m. Monday.
The weather service said heavy rain due to thunderstorms will hit the region Monday afternoon, causing some urban and small stream flooding. Some locations the weather service expects could experience flooding include Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, New Cumberland, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, Shiremanstown, Hogestown, Messiah College, Harrisburg and City Island.