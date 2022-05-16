Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cumberland County until 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cumberland County that will be in effect until 2 p.m. Monday.

The watch affects Central Pennsylvania, and the weather service said it expects severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, as well as large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter late Monday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. The weather service said a few tornadoes are also possible.

The weather service expects the chance of rain to end before 8 p.m. Monday. After that, clear skies will be in the forecast until Wednesday evening when rain returns. Temperatures this week are expected to stay in the 70s, with temperatures possibly rising to the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

