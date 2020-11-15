Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued through 6:15 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cumberland County through 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The warning also affects western York County, southeastern Franklin County and all of York County.

The weather service said at 4:54 p.m. that severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bloserville to near Shippensburg.

The weather service expects there to be 60 mph wind gusts, which could damage trees, roofs and siding.

The weather service also has a wind advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The advisory says locally strong to damaging winds are possible within heavy showers. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph are also possible Monday and Tuesday.

