 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued through 6:15 p.m. Sunday
breaking top story

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued through 6:15 p.m. Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cumberland County through 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The warning also affects western York County, southeastern Franklin County and all of York County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The weather service said at 4:54 p.m. that severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bloserville to near Shippensburg.

The weather service expects there to be 60 mph wind gusts, which could damage trees, roofs and siding.

The weather service also has a wind advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The advisory says locally strong to damaging winds are possible within heavy showers. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph are also possible Monday and Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Saint Patrick School Veterans Day Drive-Through Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News