Severe thunderstorm warning issued in region until 8 p.m. Sunday
breaking alert

National Weather Service logo

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 8 p.m. Sunday, forecasting wind gusts of up to 70 mph that can result in considerable tree damage, according to the National Weather Service.

The line of severe thunderstorms is expected to pass over the region sometime through 8 p.m. The warning affects northwestern Cumberland County, as well as southwestern Perry County and other areas of the region.

The National Weather Service says residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building as a precaution, and notes that the storms create an "extremely dangerous situation." The weather service said the storms have produced widespread wind damage across the Interstate 99 corridor.

The weather service said residents should seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall could also occur with the storms and may lead to flash flooding. In addition to tree damage, there could also be wind damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

