Seven new nursing home deaths reported in Cumberland County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, all in long-term care facilities, were reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

In what may have been more reconciliation efforts on the part of the department to provide more accurate reporting on deaths, the department in Tuesday's report added 554 new deaths overall to the state's total number, which now sits at 3,012.

As part of that large uptick, seven new deaths are being reported in Cumberland County. All of those new numbers are not present in its nursing home total for deaths. The county now has 25 deaths overall, with 23 of them coming from long-term care facilities.

There are no details yet on where those deaths may have occurred. The department is still considering whether or not to release information about nursing facilities publicly.

The department on Tuesday also reported that the county has seven new cases, and all of those likely coming from one of the four affected facilities. Of those cases, six are in residents of nursing facilities and one is in a staff member. As of Tuesday, there are 181 residents of nursing homes with COVID-19 and 45 staff members infected by the coronavirus.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 5):