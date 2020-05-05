Seven new nursing home deaths reported in Cumberland County

Seven new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, all in long-term care facilities, were reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
In what may have been more reconciliation efforts on the part of the department to provide more accurate reporting on deaths, the department in Tuesday's report added 554 new deaths overall to the state's total number, which now sits at 3,012.
As part of that large uptick, seven new deaths are being reported in Cumberland County. All of those new numbers are not present in its nursing home total for deaths. The county now has 25 deaths overall, with 23 of them coming from long-term care facilities.
There are no details yet on where those deaths may have occurred. The department is still considering whether or not to release information about nursing facilities publicly.
The department on Tuesday also reported that the county has seven new cases, and all of those likely coming from one of the four affected facilities. Of those cases, six are in residents of nursing facilities and one is in a staff member. As of Tuesday, there are 181 residents of nursing homes with COVID-19 and 45 staff members infected by the coronavirus.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 148 total cases; 1,670 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 26 total cases; 253 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new case; 25 total cases; 1,174 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 382 total cases; 1,796 negatives; 25 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 43 new cases; 695 total cases; 4,176 negatives; 29 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 19 new cases; 396 total cases; 3,242 negatives; 9 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 7 total cases; 99 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 59 total cases; 340 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 86 total cases; 176 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 766 total cases; 2,880 negatives; 15 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 42 total cases; 757 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 34 total cases; 289 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 716 total cases; 7,846 negatives and 11 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 5):
- Northcentral — 8 new positives; 770 total positives; 8,982 negatives; 13 inconclusive
- Northeast — 137 new positives; 10,510 total positives; 29,896 negatives; 99 inconclusive
- Northwest — 5 new positives; 290 total positives; 6,949 negatives; 12 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 94 new positives; 3,300 positives; 24,698 negatives; 44 inconclusive
- Southeast — 555 new positives; 32,556 total positives; 93,375 negatives; 605 inconclusive
- Southwest — 25 new positives; 2,745 total positives; 36,025 negatives; 26 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 5):
- Cumberland County: 4 facilities, 181 residents, 45 staff, 23 deaths
- Adams County: 1 facility, 19 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 132 residents, 29 staff, 21 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 49 residents, 6 staff, 2 deaths
- Lancaster County: 27 facilities, 453 residents, 114 staff, 121 deaths
- Lebanon County: 5 facilities, 55 residents, 9 staff, 9 deaths
- York County: 4 facilities, 8 residents, 2 staff, 1 death
ZIP code-level counts (through May 4):
- 17013: 37 positives, 222 negatives
- 17015: 17 positives, 122 negatives
- 17050: 44 positives, 224 negatives
- 17055: 37 positives, 254 negatives
- 17011: 97 positives, 232 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 21 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 24 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 45 negatives
- 17241: 10 positives, 106 negatives
- 17257: 103 positives, 157 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 11 negatives
- 17025: 13 positives, 133 negatives
- 17070: 20 positives, 157 negatives
- 17043: 5 positives, 66 negatives
- 17019: 13 positives, 110 negatives
