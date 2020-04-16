Service companies focus on emergencies, defer routine work

A water heater doesn’t care if it springs a leak during a time that the world is reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue to leak until it’s replaced or repaired.
Same goes for the home furnace that won’t ignite or a broken electrical breaker that is keeping a homebound family in the dark. The virus quarantine we’re enduring makes no difference to all things inanimate.
Accordingly, service companies in the area are responding to customer calls but only on an emergency basis while Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order remains in place.
So what defines an emergency in today’s uncertain times?
Basically, it’s a situation considered greater than an ordinary inconvenience, said Ernie Zimmerman, owner of Zimmerman’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., in Mechanicsburg. For Zimmerman, emergencies can include servicing a home or business with no heat, no hot water or no water in general, a leaky water heater, an electrical breaker stop, clogged drains, and a few other instances.
Of course, sticking to an emergencies-only status has cost Zimmerman some business, he said. Normally, he dispatches around 50 employees to cover the business’ daily service calls. Presently, only two or three employees are needed each day to fulfill a reduced workload.
Tuckey Cos. in Carlisle branches into separate services for HVAC, restoration and metal fabrication, with each division determining emergencies under different criteria, according to Nate Tuckey, who oversees the businesses with his brother, Matt.
Presently, Tuckey Mechanical Services will respond to emergencies that include restoring heat or electricity, repairing burst pipe repairs, or repairing emergency standby generators on which a business or home relies.
“On the flip side, our new sales of upgraded HVAC equipment have been put on hold, commercial and industrial new-build construction sites are temporarily shut down, and routine, nonurgent service calls that can be deferred are being deferred until a later date,” Nate Tuckey said.
Tuckey Restoration Services’ emergency services might include response and mitigation for fire, wind, water and storm events resulting in property damage.
“Flooded rooms or otherwise damaged property still needs to be fixed in a timely manner, or further, ‘secondary-damage’ may occur. Tuckey Restoration is also providing mold restoration and other environmental cleanup services that are time-sensitive and on an as-needed basis,” Matt Tuckey said.
Meanwhile, the company has put operations on hold for remodeling, renovations, additions, room upgrades and similar projects.
Tuckey Metal Fabricators is a manufacturer permitted to continue operating on a limited basis for existing customers in critical industries.
“We’ve received urgent orders from a medical equipment manufacturer, for example, who needs us to manufacture important component parts for their products and systems. We’ve received and anticipate similar requests ... from food and cleaning product manufacturing, logistics and agriculture industries, to name a few, whose continued smooth operations are critical at this time,” Nate Tuckey said.
Each of the Tuckey’s companies are affected differently by the pandemic. “We are ultimately operating on a limited basis with a skeleton crew,” Nate Tuckey said.
Barry Kindt, owner of Secco Homes Service Inc., in Camp Hill, reported last week that its trade divisions also are limiting calls to emergencies only based on similar criteria. Secco’s electric group is running at 10% of its usual capacity. Commercial electrical work at hospitals and doctors’ offices has been particularly affected by ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
In contrast, Secco’s Pronto Plumbing is staying “extremely busy” with emergency sewer and drain work, Kindt said. The demand is particularly challenging to meet in the face of trade regulations that require up-to-date hepatitis immunizations for plumbers. Secco employees from other divisions can’t assist with plumbing work if they’re not properly inoculated.
Not surprisingly, business also remains brisk for a Secco group that installs ultra-violet lamps and filters in homes and public facilities like hospitals. The devices kill “all sorts of bacteria and viruses,” Kindt said, and are often placed within HVAC systems or along water lines leading to wells.
Service businesses in the area are adhering to heightened safety practices for employees and customers during the pandemic. Most businesses have their procedures clearly outlined on their website for public review.
For example, Zimmerman said, customers calling in are asked a list of questions pertaining to the pandemic, such as if they’d recently left the country. All service companies now require workers to wear gloves and face masks when serving homes, businesses or other facilities, as well as a maintaining a social distance.
“Our employees have received ongoing educational materials, announcements and directions pursuant to CDC’s guidelines to work safely in the current environment,” Nate Tuckey said.
Kindt said people in general don’t like not being able to shake hands with one another. Until now, it’s traditionally been done when a service worker introduces himself to a customer or when a customer wants to congratulate a worker for a job well done. “Fist bumps don’t have the same connection,” he said.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, service companies continue to express optimism.
“We will persevere because that’s what we do,” Zimmerman said.
