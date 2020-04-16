Service companies focus on emergencies, defer routine work

Not surprisingly, business also remains brisk for a Secco group that installs ultra-violet lamps and filters in homes and public facilities like hospitals. The devices kill “all sorts of bacteria and viruses,” Kindt said, and are often placed within HVAC systems or along water lines leading to wells.

Service businesses in the area are adhering to heightened safety practices for employees and customers during the pandemic. Most businesses have their procedures clearly outlined on their website for public review.

For example, Zimmerman said, customers calling in are asked a list of questions pertaining to the pandemic, such as if they’d recently left the country. All service companies now require workers to wear gloves and face masks when serving homes, businesses or other facilities, as well as a maintaining a social distance.

“Our employees have received ongoing educational materials, announcements and directions pursuant to CDC’s guidelines to work safely in the current environment,” Nate Tuckey said.