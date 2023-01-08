Sertoma Club of Carlisle distributes free fire alarm systems to deaf

The Carlisle Area Sertoma Club is distributing free bedside alarms designed to rouse the deaf and hard of hearing from sleep in a fire.

Club members launched the Feel the Danger project in October in keeping with the mission of Sertoma Inc. to help those impacted by hearing loss.

The deaf and hard of hearing are at risk of dying in fires because they can’t hear a smoke detector, Club President Roger Spitz said.

The Lifetone HL system distributed by the Carlisle club uses a vibrating bed shaker to alert a person of the danger, Spitz said. “It will shake the bed constantly until you get up and get out of the house.

“We are giving these away to people who need them,” he said. “We are limited in the number we can give out due to the cost of each unit [$240], but we will give away as many as possible.”

To qualify for a system, each person must fill out paperwork verifying that they have been diagnosed as either deaf or hard of hearing. Those interested in a system can contact Spitz by phone at 717-249-5079 or by email at spitzcyrus@gmail.com. They can also submit a written request to the Carlisle Area Sertoma Club, 311 E. North St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

The system is triggered by the sound of the type of smoke detector that beeps three times before pausing after each sequence, Spitz said. “We take the system to the property and help set-up the unit. It has to be synchronized with the smoke detector. If they’re not compatible, we would have to provide the individual with a smoke detector that is compatible with this system.”

Aside from the bed shaker, the HL system uses a bright light, a loud low frequency alarm and a loud voice command to inform sleepers of a fire, while telling them to “Get out,” according to a description posted at www.lifetonesafety.com/#how.

So far, much of the publicity surrounding the project has been on social media and by word of mouth. Spitz has been giving demonstrations of the system during local church functions and at meetings held by other Sertoma Clubs in south-central Pennsylvania.

“The more people who know this, the better,” Spitz said.

Chartered in 1998, the local club has about 20 members from the greater Carlisle area, Spitz said. “We meet the first and third Thursday of every month at 311 E. North St., the old Jaycees building.”

Board members usually hold a business meeting at 10:30 a.m. followed by the regular meeting at noon.

Aside from its Feel the Danger project, the local club uses the proceeds from an annual golf tournament and other fundraisers to award scholarships, support families facing hard times and to make donations to such local charities as the Salvation Army and the Samaritan Fellowship.