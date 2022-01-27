Sentinel's Kamowski named Northeast SBU president for Lee Enterprises

Sentinel President and Director of Local Sales & Marketing Kim Kamowski has been named president of the Community Northeast SBU (strategic business unit) within Lee Enterprise’s Community Media Group.

Lee Enterprises, owner of The Sentinel, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

As Northeast SBU president, Kamowski, a Carlisle native, will now also work with market leadership in Glens Falls and Auburn, New York, in addition to Carlisle. She was named president in Carlisle in 2018 after having served as interim publisher since November 2017.

"While Carlisle is and always will be home for me, I’m excited to get to know the Auburn and Glens Falls communities," said Kamowski, who will continue to work out of the Carlisle office. "My goal is to learn from them while also sharing what has worked in the Carlisle area. This is a great opportunity for all three communities and I’m just excited to be part of it."

A 1999 Carlisle High School graduate, Kamowski began her career with The Sentinel in 2008, advancing to print sales and marketing manager, interim publisher, and eventually her current role as president and director of Local Sales & Marketing.

Kamowski currently serves as a Carlisle Family YMCA board member, a Summerfair Carlisle board member, a MANSI Media board member, and a Pennsylvania Newspaper Association Audit Committee Member. She is a former board member for the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and an alumni of Leadership Cumberland.

“I am extremely excited to begin working with the outstanding teams in both Auburn and Glens Falls," Kamowski said. "My goal is to help facilitate each market to achieve their overall goals while growing and enhancing our digital footprint in the Northeast."

In a related announcement, Michelle Rice has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post Star in Glens Falls, New York.

“I could not be more excited and pleased to name these two experienced sales leaders to their new positions in the Community Media Group and Lee Enterprises,” said Cathy Hughes, president of Lee's Community Media Group. “Their talents fit perfectly with our commitment to digital transformation, including matching customers’ needs to our multitude of marketing services. Both have proven records of success in community-sized markets and are accomplished at leading sales teams.”

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following the closing of the acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

