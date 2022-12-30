Sentinel Top Stories of 2022: The medical world continues to adapt to a COVID-19 world

Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has changed — yet the virus remains.

The key developments as we head into 2023 in Cumberland County show up in the numbers — fewer severe cases, fewer hospitalizations, fewer deaths.

That's the positive picture as the country moves into year four of dealing with a virus that may never go away.

"Fortunately, we're seeing much less disease," says Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease physician at UPMC. "This year, we have about 60 patients in our hospital system, last year (at this time) we had about 300. And of those 60 patients, only one or two were on ventilators.

"So we really have seen the effects of vaccination in the fact that the disease was so contagious and most people who weren't vaccinated got infected, got natural infection," Goldman said. "And so now, we're seeing the challenges of having to live with this disease, really for the rest of our lives."

That's part of the transition 2022 highlighted for a pandemic (a disease that causes widespread disruption and disease) that medical professionals continue to say is working toward becoming endemic (a disease that is present yet manageable).

Local data supports that progression.

Dec. 28, 2020 — Cumberland County had 173 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 30 in the ICU and 24 on ventilators. The 14-day average for hospitalizations sat at 164.7 and there were a pandemic-high 163 deaths that month.

Dec. 28, 2021 — Cumberland County had 133 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 12 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators. The 14-day average for hospitalizations sat at 134 and there were 54 deaths that month.

Dec. 28, 2022 — Cumberland County had 45 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with six in the ICU and one on a ventilator. The 14-day average for hospitalizations sat at 33.1 and there have been four deaths this month.

The virus remains, but vaccines, immunity and medical knowledge continue to advance to help the country build a new normal.

Goldman took part in a Q&A with The Sentinel to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in 2022 and what's ahead in 2023.

What were the biggest challenges dealing with COVID-19 in 2022?

In 2022, we were really making the transition from a pandemic to an endemic, which was a new, rapidly spreading disease that was severe to an endemic disease, where it's becoming a disease that I think we will deal with for the rest of our lives, but it spreads more slowly and causes less severe disease.

So at the start of 2022, the challenge was large amounts of patients filling capacity in the hospital and having a large number of patients, which both strained our capacity and more importantly long term, I think it took a real emotional toll on the staff. As one nurse put it to me, "I did not go into this to watch people die." And I think it was made worse in 2022 because we had the vaccines for so long it really shifted the epidemiology.

So we went from this being a disease when it first started it was primarily older people, predominantly nursing home patients. But really the first of leg of 2022, it was young and often healthy unvaccinated individuals. And so you would walk into a room, you would see pictures of the kids, you would see the pictures of the grandkids up, and walk into Intensive Care Unit, there would be pictures of the kids, pictures of the grandkids. And you'd know there was at least a 50% chance that patient wasn't going to get home to see those kids or those grandkids. That took a huge toll on our staff.

What were the biggest factors to help medical professionals advance treatments and deal with the virus?

What we really ended up doing is learning how to treat it. As simple as steroids, which will increase mortality by 28% and someone who's hospitalized 30%. That was a game changer. That allowed us to actually affect nationally distributed disease.

Doing things like Remdesivir did not have as dramatic effect as steroids, but I think it helped some of the immune modulators, for more severe disease. So we were able to advance treating the disease by simply gaining knowledge of it. The drugs were a game changer.

We also just got better at taking care of people, taking them off a ventilator. That we knew that if we treat them with high flow oxygen, that they're likely to do better. So I think having what was really good evidence-based medicine used to direct our therapy changed.

I think vaccines were a game-changer in terms of preventing the disease. Right now, the vast, vast majority of hospitalizations are among the elderly, about the age of 70. Even an 80-year-old, vaccinated patient has less of a chance in the hospital than a 60-year-old unvaccinated one, so vaccines were really a game changer in preventing the disease.

What are the key things hospitals/doctors learned while dealing with COVID-19 that they will carry forward?

A certain percentage of the population, if we ever have a zombie apocalypse, will insist that zombies are friendly and rush after them. I think the biggest thing that we learned is that people are very susceptible to fake news, fake theories. That they go into work every day, see the toll of the disease, see how much it's literally killing people, and you will still see people insisting that it is fake and insisting that treatments that don't work, work, and that treatments that do work, like vaccinations, don't work.

I think the biggest lesson we can take home is that we need to do a better job of communicating to the public what is good evidence-based medicine that works.

What remains the biggest factor dealing with COVID-19 moving into 2023?

So the biggest factor in dealing with COVID-19 is it's still going to be with us. This is a disease that was never seen before, literally never been on the face of this Earth before. And now I think it's going to be like a seasonal respiratory virus.

I think we're going to have a surging COVID each winter, and I think we're going to have COVID with us for quite a long time. So I think the biggest challenge moving forward is how we deal with that: how we protect vulnerable populations, [how] pandemic or endemic deaths are laid out and concentrated among the elderly. And how do we acknowledge the fact that COVID will always be with us and balance protecting our vulnerable populations with being able to return to a normal life.

What does the future of COVID vaccines look like heading into 2023?

I'll start by saying I left my crystal ball at home. But, I think we've learned several things about COVID and COVID vaccine ... [and that] the virus mutates rapidly. We had legacy COVID, the original strain, the alpha variant, the delta variant, the omicron variant. We now have enhanced omicron, all within the space of about two years. So I think that this virus mutates much more rapidly, for example, a flu mutates.

And so, I think that it's going to turn into something that resembles the flu with a yearly COVID season just like we have flu season, probably in the winter months, just like the flu season. I suspect in the parts of the country where it's warmer, we're gonna have some summer outbreaks because everybody is inside because of air conditioning.

But as a result, we're going to get some kind of regular shots on some kind of regular basis to do two things: One is COVID immunity seems to fade out; we see lots of people who have gotten two cases of natural infection in patients that have breakthrough infections with vaccination, often they haven't gotten to booster shots; and COVID immunity tends to wane with time.

I think people are going to need a booster shot to make up for that decreased immunity. And because the virus mutates so rapidly ... just by circulating the community, we will have COVID boosters that look like the boosters people got this year which are tethered to the latest variants. So if I were to get out my crystal ball, my prediction would be that we would end up having some kind of regular shot on some kind of regular basis.