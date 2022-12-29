Sentinel Top Stories of 2022: A Mill fire and construction project change the look at Children's Lake

Cumberland County is full of places and things that help define it.

The U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Events car shows, Dickinson College and Penn State Dickinson Law, the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and warehouses help define the region we live in.

In terms of landmarks, Children's Lake in Boiling Springs may be one of the most recognizable names and places.

"It is difficult to place a value on what Children’s Lake means to our community," South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said. "It is a cherished landmark, not only for Boiling Springs and South Middleton Township, but it is also a treasured piece of the overall tapestry of the Cumberland Valley. It is an exquisite embodiment of the physical beauty and power of nature."

Sitting in the heart of the village of Boiling Springs, the lake became a focus point for change and transformation in 2022.

Those changes began late at night on Jan. 29 when a fire broke out at the historic Boiling Springs Mill building situated along the lake.

Ron Hamilton, South Middleton Township supervisor and emergency services co-administrator, said then that the fire at the historic building was as “close to a total loss as you’re going to get."

That fire and damage to the apartments in the building transformed in 2022 into a rebuild project for Caprice Management, which purchased the structure and plans to convert the historic mill and former apartment building into a restaurant.

The changes at the lake continued this fall when the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission closed the entire lake for an extensive rehabilitation project that includes construction of a new dam and retaining wall, and upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area.

The multimillion dollar project is ongoing and expected to be completed by the summer/fall of 2023.

Adams sat down with The Sentinel to discuss the value of Children's Lake to the community and the county and the impact the Mill fire and lake construction project had on the community in 2022 and will have heading into 2023.

How do you define the value of Children’s Lake for the village, township and county?

The lake attracts people from nearby as well as places far away. Whether it is to fish, hike the Appalachian Trail (which runs along the lake’s eastern shore), appreciate nature, or simply to visit, Children’s Lake has made a lasting impact on countless generations who visit Boiling Springs every year.

It is a year-round venue for community events as well, a gathering place to spend time with friends and family, or merely for self-reflection.

Finally, it is a tangible representation of our region’s past, a centuries-old manifestation of not only the history of commerce, tourism and industry in our area, but also one that bridges the gap between our built-environment and open space.

What impact does an extended project like the construction work at Children’s Lake have on the community and the people who use the lake?

As mentioned, the lake attracts thousands visitors throughout the entire year. It holds a special place in our town’s collective mindset. That being said, we have a close community, one that cherishes the special and unique features that are located in our township. While we may lament the inability to access the lake right now, our residents take solace in the fact that in about a year’s time, the lake will be improved and better than ever.

How did the township, village and community manage such a large destructive fire and the rehabilitation and eventual sale at the Mill this past year?

We have a close community, one that cherishes the special and unique landmarks that make our township what it is. The tragic fire at the Mill, while having an undeniable impact on its owners and tenants, also had an acute effect on the greater community as well.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, and emergency services heroically were able to contain the fire before it was able to utterly destroy the structure. Also, local aid groups were joined by countless citizens to offer assistance to the displaced residents of the Mill.

For centuries, the Mill was a visual symbol of Boiling Springs, the centerpiece of countless photographs and paintings of the village. Its destruction has left a fissure in our collective vision of what Boiling Springs is. Thankfully, not long after the fire, the township was able to help bring together the Mill’s owners at the time and interested investors to discuss the future of the Mill.

It is our understanding that the new owners are moving forward with plans for the property that offers a potentially bright future for it.

What are the key steps in 2023 for the Mill and Lake projects?

Caprice Properties, the new owners of the Mill, recently received grant assistance from the state and county to move forward with site work, including renovation.

We hope to again meet with the owners soon, to understand their vision and see what the township can do to help them achieve their goals, so that their vision also blends with the nature of Boiling Springs. This will obviously benefit all involved, the owners and nearby property owners. We are confident that they can achieve this vision, as they have a track record of success elsewhere.

As for the work at Children’s Lake, we are hopeful that the $4.3 million project will be complete by the end of 2023. Already, work is being done on the lake wall and will start soon on the dam. The township has entered into a lease agreement with the Fish & Boat Commission that will see the township maintain much of the landscaping, pedestrian facilities and parking areas abutting the lake.

Furthermore, we will look at possible changes at the south end of the lake, near the Mill, including building a pedestrian-only plaza on Bucher Hill Road. Finally, the township will look at future development at the former ATC building site, which the township purchased at the beginning of 2022.

It is our hope to have an integrated recreation area with amenities to enhance all that Boiling Springs has to offer.

What does the future hold for the overall development of Boiling Springs and its surrounding area?

In addition to the work at Children’s Lake and the Mill, the township is undertaking a multiyear, $4.8 million street-scaping and pedestrian improvement project.

Funded in large part by state, county and federal grants, this work will see, in 2023, sidewalks and traffic safety improvements constructed along First Street, as well as similar work taking place on Front Street, along the eastern shore of Children’s Lake.

Future phases of the project will entail sidewalks also extending from the Boiling Springs Tavern area to the school district campus, as well as dedicated bicycle lanes constructed along Forge Road to Lindsey Road.

