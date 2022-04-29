 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County

Sentinel staffers win 22 state awards for journalism; newspaper named top paper in its circulation category

First Day of Summer 1

Don Stanton of Carlisle smiles as his daughter, London, 5, dumps a bucket of water over his head. They were trying to beat the heat on the first full day of summer at the Carlisle Community Pool on June 21.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Sentinel was honored Thursday as the best overall newspaper in its circulation category while winning 22 individual awards in the Professional Keystone Media Awards for work done in 2021.

Staff members combined to win nine first-place awards for their work. Chief Photographer Jason Malmont claimed 11 overall awards for his photography and video work, including three first-place awards.

The newspaper won the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's Sweepstakes Award as the best overall newspaper in its division in the state for the fifth time in the last six years, and also claimed first place in the Diversity category for its news and sports coverage.

“We have amazing people who are dedicated to their jobs,” Executive Editor Jeff Pratt said. “Truly talented, hard-working people from staffs present and past at our newspaper. You see that talent in these stories, photos and videos that earned awards, but you don't always get to see the extra effort and attention they put into their jobs. I do, I see it every day from them.”

Teresa Shaak, manager of foundation projects at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation, said more than 2,500 entries were received from 110 news organizations this year.

Entries — in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions — were judged by journalists in Virginia.

“We have so much to offer as a smaller community news organization — from Jason's amazing photos, the best high school sports coverage in Cumberland County, and local news coverage that we think is invaluable for the communities we cover,” Pratt said. "This is a staff that puts its heart into everything it does."

A breakdown of The Sentinel's Keystone Media Awards:

First Place

  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — first place for Feature Photo for "Summer Splash"
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — first place for Photo Story/Essay for "57th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival"
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — first place for News Videos for "Watch Now: A look at Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's packing operation"
  • Reporter Joseph Cress — first place for Ongoing News Coverage for coverage of South Middleton School District's discussion about a Diversity/Inclusivity Initiative
  • Sports reporter Christian Eby — first place for Sports Feature for 'I've never let it define me'
  • Former sports editor Jake Adams — first place for Sports Beat for high school basketball coverage
  • Former sports editor Jake Adams — first place for Sports Enterprise for "Mask communication"
  • Sentinel Staff — first place for News Page Design
  • Sentinel Staff — first place for Diversity in Coverage

Second Place

  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for News Event Photo for "The Glow of American Muscle Cars"
Carlisle Car Show 10

Thousands of people fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds during the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market, Corral & Auction, Friday morning as they looks for hard to find car items and collectibles.
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Feature Photo for "This little piggy makes a friend"
Hands-on farming activites at Paulus Farm Market 5

Skylar Robinson, 14 months, of Mechanicsburg, meets a pig Wednesday at Paulus Farm Market in Mechanicsburg. Pennsylvania State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Education Secretary Noe Ortega and Department of Education career readiness adviser Laura Fridirici visited Paulus Farm Market to talk about the importance of youth-based farming education.
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Sports Action Photo for "I Believe I Can Fly"
Boiling Springs Soccer 1

Boiling Springs' Carson Metzger attempts to stop a penalty kick at the end of their game against Oley Valley in a District 3 Class 2A boys soccer semifinal game Tuesday night at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Feature Videos for "Video: Tim Atkinson of Carlisle creates custom kicks"

Honorable Mentions

  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for News Event Photo for "Fun at Ice Fest"
Ice Fest 8

Addy Pagel, 9, peers through an ice sculpture during the first night of the fifth annual Ice Art Festival in downtown Carlisle.
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for Sports Feature Photo for "We Won"
State Track 6

Boiling Springs High School 4x800 relay runners Peyton Ellis, front, Anna Chamberlin, left, Katryn Yocum, middle, and Sophia Felix, right, celebrate after winning first place in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for Sports Action Photo for "Slapping the Tag"
Mechanicsburg Red Land 8

Mechanicsburg catcher Eli Pratt slaps the tag on Red Land's Colton Hoffman during the fourth inning of their Cumberland County American Legion baseball game June 28, 2021, at Rickenbach-Shirley Field in Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg.
  • Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for News Videos for "Watch Now: COVID‐19 vaccination event at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021"
