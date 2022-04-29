Sentinel staffers win 22 state awards for journalism; newspaper named top paper in its circulation category

The Sentinel was honored Thursday as the best overall newspaper in its circulation category while winning 22 individual awards in the Professional Keystone Media Awards for work done in 2021.

Staff members combined to win nine first-place awards for their work. Chief Photographer Jason Malmont claimed 11 overall awards for his photography and video work, including three first-place awards.

The newspaper won the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's Sweepstakes Award as the best overall newspaper in its division in the state for the fifth time in the last six years, and also claimed first place in the Diversity category for its news and sports coverage.

“We have amazing people who are dedicated to their jobs,” Executive Editor Jeff Pratt said. “Truly talented, hard-working people from staffs present and past at our newspaper. You see that talent in these stories, photos and videos that earned awards, but you don't always get to see the extra effort and attention they put into their jobs. I do, I see it every day from them.”

Teresa Shaak, manager of foundation projects at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation, said more than 2,500 entries were received from 110 news organizations this year.

Entries — in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions — were judged by journalists in Virginia.

“We have so much to offer as a smaller community news organization — from Jason's amazing photos, the best high school sports coverage in Cumberland County, and local news coverage that we think is invaluable for the communities we cover,” Pratt said. "This is a staff that puts its heart into everything it does."

A breakdown of The Sentinel's Keystone Media Awards:

First Place

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — first place for Feature Photo for "Summer Splash"

— first place for Feature Photo for "Summer Splash" Chief photographer Jason Malmont — first place for Photo Story/Essay for "57th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival"

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — first place for News Videos for "Watch Now: A look at Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's packing operation"

Reporter Joseph Cress — first place for Ongoing News Coverage for coverage of South Middleton School District's discussion about a Diversity/Inclusivity Initiative

— first place for Ongoing News Coverage for coverage of South Middleton School District's discussion about a Diversity/Inclusivity Initiative Sports reporter Christian Eby — first place for Sports Feature for 'I've never let it define me'

— first place for Sports Feature for 'I've never let it define me' Former sports editor Jake Adams — first place for Sports Beat for high school basketball coverage

— first place for Sports Beat for high school basketball coverage Former sports editor Jake Adams — first place for Sports Enterprise for "Mask communication"

— first place for Sports Enterprise for "Mask communication" Sentinel Staff — first place for News Page Design

Sentinel Staff — first place for Diversity in Coverage

Second Place

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for News Event Photo for "The Glow of American Muscle Cars"

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Feature Photo for "This little piggy makes a friend"

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Sports Action Photo for "I Believe I Can Fly"

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Feature Videos for "Video: Tim Atkinson of Carlisle creates custom kicks"

Honorable Mentions

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for News Event Photo for "Fun at Ice Fest"

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for Sports Feature Photo for "We Won"

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for Sports Action Photo for "Slapping the Tag"

Chief photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for News Videos for "Watch Now: COVID‐19 vaccination event at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021"

Former sports editor Jake Adams — honorable mention for Sports Feature for "HS Bocce Ball: Jamie Clarke, Big Spring teammates finding joy in pandemic‐altered season"

