Sentinel staffers win 21 state awards for journalism, named top paper in its circulation category

The Sentinel was honored Thursday as the best overall newspaper in its circulation category while winning 21 individual awards in the Keystone Media Awards for work done in 2020.
Staff members combined to win eight first-place awards for their work. Chief Photographer Jason Malmont claimed 10 overall awards, including a sweep of all three spots in the Feature Photo category. The newspaper also won the Sweepstakes Award as the best overall newspaper in its division in the state for the fourth time in the last five years.
"We're a small staff, and the past year put a strain on everything we do in so many ways," Executive Editor Jeff Pratt said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for everyone, and it changed how we provide the news. But each person here adapted along the way, and we found new ways to communicate and to report.
"These awards help validate the effort everyone put in to help provide the community news and coverage we think is vital to Carlisle and Cumberland County."
Teresa Shaak, manager of foundation projects at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation, said more than 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations this year.
Entries — in 54 regular categories and 11 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions — were judged by journalists in New York.
“I’m very proud of the Sweepstakes Award,” Pratt said. "It's a team award — and that reflects the way everyone here works together to provide the quality local journalism that helped our communities navigate through this ongoing pandemic, ongoing racial injustice issues, a fiery election season and everyday community news."
A breakdown of the Keystone Media Awards:
First Place
- Reporter Tammie Gitt and Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — first place for Ongoing News Coverage for "Fallen firefighter Jerome Guise"
- Sports Reporter Mallory Merda — first place for Sports Beat Reporting for a collection of high school wrestling stories
- Sports Reporter Geoff Morrow — first place for Sports Feature for "Archer's ministry: Fueled by love and basketball, Central Penn coach overcame traumatic childhood to become proud family man, educator"
- Sentinel Staff — first place for News Page Design
- Sentinel Staff — first place for Sports Page Design
- Sports Editor Jake Adams — first place for Sports Video for "Sports during COVID: Dickinson psychology professor discusses mental health warning signs, impact on teens"
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — first place for News Event Photo for "Grieving Father"
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — first place for Feature Photo for "Playing in the Rain"
Second Place
- Sports Reporter Mallory Merda — second place for Sports Feature for "Sisterhood and sacrifice: Camp Hill's Julia Raich nearly gave up her senior season to keep younger sister, Grace, safe during pandemic"
- Sports Editor Jake Adams — second place for Sports Breaking News/Event Coverage for "HS Football: It was a 'pretty weird' night, but Micah Brubaker's 4 combined TDs gave Mechanicsburg's season‐opening win familiar feel"
- Night Editor Jeff Brown — second place for Headline Writing
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — second place for News Video for "Carlisle Livestock & Flea Market closes its doors"
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Breaking News Photo for "Holding On"
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Feature Photo for "Graduation Car Parade"
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — second place for Photo Story/Essay for "Farewell to a Hero"
Honorable Mentions
- Reporter Joseph Cress — honorable mention for Enterprise Reporting for "Online Learning Curve"
- Reporter Tammie Gitt — honorable mention for Business or Consumer Story for "It was time: Wardecker's closes its doors after more than a century of suits in downtown Carlisle"
- Sentinel Staff — honorable mention for Diversity for daily coverage
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for Feature Photo for "Little Firefighter Helper"
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for News Event Photo for "Solidarity With Black Lives Matter"
- Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for Sports Feature Photo for "No Excuses"