Sentinel staffers win 21 state awards for journalism, named top paper in its circulation category

The Sentinel was honored Thursday as the best overall newspaper in its circulation category while winning 21 individual awards in the Keystone Media Awards for work done in 2020.

Staff members combined to win eight first-place awards for their work. Chief Photographer Jason Malmont claimed 10 overall awards, including a sweep of all three spots in the Feature Photo category. The newspaper also won the Sweepstakes Award as the best overall newspaper in its division in the state for the fourth time in the last five years.

"We're a small staff, and the past year put a strain on everything we do in so many ways," Executive Editor Jeff Pratt said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for everyone, and it changed how we provide the news. But each person here adapted along the way, and we found new ways to communicate and to report.

"These awards help validate the effort everyone put in to help provide the community news and coverage we think is vital to Carlisle and Cumberland County."

Teresa Shaak, manager of foundation projects at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation, said more than 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations this year.