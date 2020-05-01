Sentinel staffers win 17 state awards for journalism, named top paper in its circulation category

The Sentinel was honored Thursday as the best overall newspaper in its circulation category while winning 17 individual awards in the Keystone Media Awards for work done in 2019.
Staff members combined to win seven-first-place awards for their work. Chief Photographer Jason Malmont claimed five overall awards and Sports Editor Jake Adams added four overall awards. The newspaper also won the Sweepstakes Award as the best overall newspaper in its division in the state for the third time in the last four years.
Editor Jeff Pratt said the awards come at a welcome time for a staff working tirelessly from home and in the local communities to produce ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We don't publish stories, videos and photos to win awards, but I'm so happy for the recognition for this group," Pratt said. "It’s tied to work they did last year, but what everyone is doing right now under these conditions is really a prime example of how they serve our communities and our readers."
This is the first year the Keystone Press and Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors merged into a mega journalism awards program. Teresa Shaak, manager of foundation projects at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation, said more than 2,700 entries were received from 122 news organizations this year.
Entries — in 54 regular categories and 11 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions — were judged by journalists in Colorado.
"I'm very proud of the Sweepstakes Award," Pratt said. "Our awards represent every staff member and department in the newsroom — investigative reporting, feature writing, beat coverage, sports writing, headlines, breaking news, photos and videos. The work shows the depth of journalistic talent and the versatility they display to cover local news, sports and people.”
In March, the Associated Press Sports Editors handed four Top 10 finishes to The Sentinel's sports staff. The APSE awards pit sports departments from across the country; The Sentinel is in Category D, the small-paper category. Adams finished among the nation's best in explanatory reporting and game story, Malmont was third for action photography and the staff earned an honor for special projects.
A breakdown of the awards:
First Place
• Staff — first place for special section for "Inspire: Serving the community"
• Staff — first place for diversity for a collection of stories
• Sports Editor Jake Adams — first place for sports beat reporting for a collection of high school football stories
• Sports Editor Jake Adams — first place for sports videos for "Cumberland Valley football uses GoRout"
• Reporter Tammie Gitt — first place for personality profile for "Inspirational Connection: Boiling Springs grad tells her story in Nike Sport Changes Everything campaign"
• Night Editor Jeff Brown — first place for headline writing for "Shear joy of victory; Thrills pay the bills; Wary co-existence"
• Sports Reporter Geoff Morrow — first place for sports feature for "Second chances: Bonded by heartbreak and struggle, siblings Zion and Jahrae Patterson find new home together at Central Penn College"
Second Place
• Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — second place for news event photo for "Small Town America"
• Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — second place for feature photo for "Here Comes The Rain"
• Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — second place for sports feature photo for "Almost Dropped It"
• Former reporter Joshua Vaughn — second place for investigative reporting for "Kids in Cuffs: How juveniles get charged in adult court"
Honorable Mentions
• Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for feature photo for "The Queen Of Hearts"
• Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — honorable mention for sports action photo for "Beaver Stadium Classic"
• Reporter Joseph Cress — honorable mention for news beat reporting for a collection of history beat stories
• Sports Reporter Mallory Merda and Adams — honorable mention for sports enterprise for "Game Face: For high school female athletes, makeup and hairstyles choices can be about confidence, routine and comfort"
• Sports Editor Jake Adams — honorable mention for sports breaking news/event coverage for "Long-time Boiling Springs boys basketball coach Pat Dieter dies at 61"
• Sports Reporter Mallory Merda — honorable mention for sports videos for "Cumberland Valley's Sheila Mueller explains the in's and out's of being an athletic trainer"
A breakdown of the APSE sports awards:
Top 10
• Staff — third place for projects for "Game Face: For high school female athletes, makeup and hairstyles choices can be about confidence, routine and comfort"
• Sports Editor Jake Adams — fourth place for explanatory for "'A good fit': What the Mid-Penn, Tri-Valley League merger means for alignment, stability and the future"
• Chief Photographer Jason Malmont — sixth place for action photo for "Beaver Stadium Classic"
• Sports Editor Jake Adams — seventh place for game story for "PIAA Boys Basketball: In Trinity's loss, Chance Westry's 40-point performance one for the ages"
