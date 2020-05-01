Sentinel staffers win 17 state awards for journalism, named top paper in its circulation category

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Sentinel was honored Thursday as the best overall newspaper in its circulation category while winning 17 individual awards in the Keystone Media Awards for work done in 2019.

Staff members combined to win seven-first-place awards for their work. Chief Photographer Jason Malmont claimed five overall awards and Sports Editor Jake Adams added four overall awards. The newspaper also won the Sweepstakes Award as the best overall newspaper in its division in the state for the third time in the last four years.

Editor Jeff Pratt said the awards come at a welcome time for a staff working tirelessly from home and in the local communities to produce ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't publish stories, videos and photos to win awards, but I'm so happy for the recognition for this group," Pratt said. "It’s tied to work they did last year, but what everyone is doing right now under these conditions is really a prime example of how they serve our communities and our readers."

This is the first year the Keystone Press and Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors merged into a mega journalism awards program. Teresa Shaak, manager of foundation projects at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation, said more than 2,700 entries were received from 122 news organizations this year.