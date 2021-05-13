Sentinel sports staff wins eight national awards for journalism, including top feature story

The Sentinel sports staff earned eight national awards in its division for sports coverage in the 2020 Associated Press Sports Editors awards contest.

The sports team combined to finish Top 10 in the nation in seven categories, from feature reporting, to beat writing and page design. The eight awards are the most The Sentinel has won in the APSE contest since the paper joined the organization in 2016.

The contest recognizes the best in sports sections, sports writing and sports reporting each year. The organization includes representatives from many daily newspapers and major sports websites in North America.

The Sentinel competes in Category D, papers with less than 40,000 in circulation, which makes up roughly one quarter of the APSE membership.

"We faced challenges in so many ways the past year, as everyone has," sports editor Jake Adams said. "I could not be more proud of the team I work with. We don't cover this sports community here to win awards, but to receive this kind of national recognition for our efforts is very humbling."