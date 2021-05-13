Sentinel sports staff wins eight national awards for journalism, including top feature story

The Sentinel sports staff earned eight national awards in its division for sports coverage in the 2020 Associated Press Sports Editors awards contest.
The sports team combined to finish Top 10 in the nation in seven categories, from feature reporting, to beat writing and page design. The eight awards are the most The Sentinel has won in the APSE contest since the paper joined the organization in 2016.
The contest recognizes the best in sports sections, sports writing and sports reporting each year. The organization includes representatives from many daily newspapers and major sports websites in North America.
The Sentinel competes in Category D, papers with less than 40,000 in circulation, which makes up roughly one quarter of the APSE membership.
"We faced challenges in so many ways the past year, as everyone has," sports editor Jake Adams said. "I could not be more proud of the team I work with. We don't cover this sports community here to win awards, but to receive this kind of national recognition for our efforts is very humbling."
This year's contest featured 11 writing and video categories, one digital content category and two print section categories. The Sentinel won five writing and reporting awards, one video award, one digital storytelling award and a print section award.
"Our sports coverage is top notch and helps us connect with the communities we cover," Executive Editor Jeff Pratt said. "Sports stories offer a personal look at people and their triumphs and struggles. Our staff did a great job this year with stories that took a deeper look at some of those athletes, coaches and people."
The APSE awards follow a strong showing from the sports and news teams in the Keystone Media Awards. The Sentinel won eight first-place awards and 21 total awards in that contest and was named best overall paper in its division for the fourth time in the last five years. The sports team won four Keystone awards, finished second in two categories and earned honorable mention in another.
A breakdown of the APSE awards:
- First place, long feature: reporter Geoff Morrow for "Archer's Ministry: Fueled by love and basketball, Central Penn coach overcame traumatic childhood to become proud family man, educator”
- Second place, projects: Jake Adams, Mallory Merda and Michael Heaton for "The COVID-19 Impact: More Zoom, more virtual tours, more livestreaming and the challenges recruits and college coaches face"
- Second place, short feature: Jake Adams for "Mechanicsburg twilight manager Bill Rickenbach only meant to coach a few games. That was more than 2,800 wins ago"
- Fifth place, columns: sports editor Jake Adams for a series of columns on COVID-19's early impact on local sports and other topics
- Eighth place, beat writing: reporter Mallory Merda for covering high school wrestling
- Eleventh place, Category C and D video: Jake Adams for "Sports during COVID: Dickinson psychology professor discusses mental health warning signs, impact on teens"
- Top 5 (Category C and D), digital: Jake Adams, Mallory Merda and Michael Heaton for "Masters of the mat: Determining what teams and districts owned the show during the 2010s in the PIAA wrestling championships"
- Top 5, daily print section: The Sentinel sports section