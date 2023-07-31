State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a theft of vehicle parts along Carlisle Road in Dickinson Township around midnight Thursday. Vehicles affected included a 1999 Ford Mustang and a 2004 Chevrolet.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 11:34 p.m. Thursday along the 300 block of Mountain Road in Lower Mifflin Township. A vehicle traveling east left the right side of the road and struck a mailbox before fleeing west without attempting to contact the property owner.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place around midnight Friday on the 100 block of Walnut Dale Road in Southampton Township. A vehicle traveling west left the road for unknown reasons and struck a fence on the right side of the road before entering a field and then fleeing.
- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along the 500 block of Shippensburg Road in North Newton Township. Amanda Simmers, 29, of Newville was traveling south when she suffered a medical event and her vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole. Simmers and a 10-year old girl who sitting in the front passenger seat were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Friendship Hose Company. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Quest, was towed from the scene.
State Police at Newville (717-766-3135)
- Police are investigating a semi-automatic handgun found at Blue Mountain Service Plaza in Newburg around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The handgun was discovered in the parking lot and contained mixed 9 mm ammunition.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that took place at Frog and Switch Manufacturing along the 600 block of East High Street July 25. People entered the plant overnight and spray painted graffiti on the building, police said.
- Three people were arrested in connection with a robbery that took place around 10:15 p.m. Friday along the 100 block of East North Street. Julia Bray, 34, of Carlisle, and Latasha Howard, 38, of Carlisle, used a handheld stun gun against a man to try to take his wallet, police said. Bray also had a pipe used to smoke controlled substances, according to police. Police said Samier Walker, 26, of Carlisle, took the stun gun from the scene and he was found nearby. Police said prior convictions prohibited him from possessing an electronic incapacitation device and he was charged with misdemeanor prohibited possession and tampering with evidence. Bray was charged with felony robbery and conspiracy and Howard was charged with felony robbery, conspiracy and use of an incapacitation device. All three were transported to Cumberland County Prison where they was unable to post their respective $40,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that took place around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Claremont Road and Post Road. Police said the driver of a Toyota Sienna failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection before colliding with a Dodge Ran truck as it made a left turn onto Claremont Road. The driver of the Toyota Sienna was transported to the hospital via ambulance and both vehicles were damaged. Police said Jerry's Towing removed the Toyota Sienna from the scene.