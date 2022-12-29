 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Photos of the Year

Sentinel Photos of the Year: The tag

Photos of the Year: The tag

Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, right, is tagged out at home plate by Bishop McDevitt's Nate Kinsey during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone baseball game April 11 at Bishop McDevitt High School.

 Jason Malmont/The Sentinel

Sentinel Chief Photographer Jason Malmont offers a look back at his Top 5 Sentinel photos in 2022 as we count down to the new year this weekend.

His fourth offering circles back to a staple of our local coverage — high school sports.

“Mid-Penn sports is always a great opportunity to grab dramatic shots like this. Throughout these events, each player, across every sport, plays their hearts out. We’re fortunate to have a great collection of student-athletes in our area.”

