Sentinel Photos of the Year: Slam dunk baseball

Sentinel Chief Photographer Jason Malmont offers a look back at his Top 5 Sentinel photos in 2022 as we count down to the new year this weekend.
His second offering comes from a Mid-Penn Keystone Division game on April 25 when Susquehanna Township visited Carlisle.
"This was a different celebration shot. It was fun capturing the moment when I went to a baseball game and a basketball game broke out."
Jason Malmont
Multimedia/Photo Editor
Multimedia/Photo Editor at The Sentinel
Followed notifications
