Sentinel Photos of the Year: Shippensburg Tractor Pulls

Sentinel Chief Photographer Jason Malmont offers a look back at his top 5 Sentinel photos in 2022 as we count down to the new year this weekend.

His first offering comes from the Shippensburg Fairgrounds, which hosted the East Coast Pro-Pulling Shippensburg Truck and Tractor Pulls on July 1.

"Each year, thousands of visitors from all over the state crowd into Shippensburg Fairgrounds for the Truck & Tractor Pulls, which run from mid-June through the Fair in late July. It's a night for literally blowing off steam.

"Like other sports and community events, it features its highs, lows and plenty of dramatic moments. I enjoy photographing it because it's a chance to see another side of the community we cover."