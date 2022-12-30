 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Sentinel Photos of the Year

Sentinel Photos of the Year: Horsing around

  • 0
Photos of the Year: Horsing around

Jarrett Morrison of Newville takes his horses for a warm up walk through a cloud of insects at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds during the Cumberland Ag Expo Draft Horse Pulling event this past summer.

Sentinel Chief Photographer Jason Malmont offers a look back at his Top 5 Sentinel photos in 2022 as we count down to the new year this weekend.

His fifth offering takes a look at agriculture and summer fun in Cumberland County.

"In the latter half of the summer, I end up featuring area farmers. It's a time to highlight this important part of our community and events, like draft horse pulling, that make them unique. It's a short window of time when farmers are able to put work aside for a bit and have some fun. I think this photo illustrates exactly what summer in Pennsylvania is like — the heat, the smell of fresh-cut grass and bugs."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News