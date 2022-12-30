Sentinel Photos of the Year: Horsing around

Sentinel Chief Photographer Jason Malmont offers a look back at his Top 5 Sentinel photos in 2022 as we count down to the new year this weekend.
His fifth offering takes a look at agriculture and summer fun in Cumberland County.
"In the latter half of the summer, I end up featuring area farmers. It's a time to highlight this important part of our community and events, like draft horse pulling, that make them unique. It's a short window of time when farmers are able to put work aside for a bit and have some fun. I think this photo illustrates exactly what summer in Pennsylvania is like — the heat, the smell of fresh-cut grass and bugs."