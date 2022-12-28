 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Photos of the Year

Sentinel Photos of the Year: Color burst

Photos of the Year: Fall colors

Bright Fall colors can be seen along North Mountain in North Middleton Township, just outside of Carlisle on Oct. 27

Sentinel Chief Photographer Jason Malmont offers a look back at his Top 5 Sentinel photos in 2022 as we count down to the new year this weekend.

His third offering captures fall colors bursting across the North Mountain outside Carlisle this fall.

"This year's fall colors were magnificent. One of the best, full autumn seasons I can recall in a long time. There were several opportunities to capture the beauty of our part of central Pennsylvania."

