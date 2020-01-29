Sentinel owner Lee Enterprises to acquire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of The Sentinel, announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to acquire BH Media Group's publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million.

Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises, said Berkshire Hathaway will finance all debt. The deal adds 31 local daily news publications to the company's holdings, bringing the total portfolio of newspapers to 81.

In 2018, Lee Enterprises, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, announced it would take over management of papers that had been assembled into the BH Media Group.

"My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years," Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, said in a news release. "They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media's newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue.

