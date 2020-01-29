Sentinel owner Lee Enterprises to acquire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of The Sentinel, announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to acquire BH Media Group's publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million.
Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises, said Berkshire Hathaway will finance all debt. The deal adds 31 local daily news publications to the company's holdings, bringing the total portfolio of newspapers to 81.
In 2018, Lee Enterprises, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, announced it would take over management of papers that had been assembled into the BH Media Group.
"My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years," Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, said in a news release. "They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media's newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue.
"We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry's challenges," Buffett added. "No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward, and I am also pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement."
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee," said Mary Junck, Lee's chairperson. "It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio."
Through the agreement, Berkshire Hathaway is providing about $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9 percent annual rate, and proceeds of the financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee's $400 million of existing debt and provide cash for the termination of Lee's revolving credit facility, according to the news release.
Berkshire will be Lee's sole lender after the deal closes.
Lee said it expects to eliminate about $20 million in annual costs as part of the deal primarily by cutting administrative expenses at the newspapers. Lee said it also expects to increase revenue by about $5 million by focusing on growing digital revenue and changes to subscription pricing.
