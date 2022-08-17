 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel offices closed for construction

Roundabout construction

Construction continues on the roundabout at B and North College streets in Carlisle on Thursday, Aug. 17.

 Maddie Seiler, The Sentinel

Due to the ongoing roundabout construction, The Sentinel office will be inaccessible to the general public effective Aug. 18. For assistance with circulation, please contact circulation@cumberlink.com or 717-240-7135. For assistance with classified advertising, please contact classified@cumberlink.com or 717-240-7170. All other inquires may contact 717-240-7114. We apologize for the inconvenience.

