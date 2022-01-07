Sentinel delivery delayed this morning due to snowy conditions

Due to snowy conditions in the area Friday morning, some delivery routes for The Sentinel may be running late.
Some routes may not be completed until 9 a.m. or later.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Due to snowy conditions in the area Friday morning, some delivery routes for The Sentinel may be running late.
Some routes may not be completed until 9 a.m. or later.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Police said a man and a woman entered the Carroll Fuel Mart off North Hanover Street, and they became upset when their payment was declined.
East Pennsboro Township Police reported Tuesday that they were alerted on Sept. 25, 2019, to a report that a caregiver was suspected of child abuse due to "caregiver-fabricated illness."
“It’s an event in history,” Wagner said. “Personally, I know of no other time where a building, especially the Capitol, was taken over by an individual group of people. The only closest thing would be the War of 1812.”
“The unvaccinated should not go to the Farm Show or to any big public function held indoors,” Penn State Health Dr. Mohammad Ali said, “because the chance of getting COVID is high."
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday. The weather…
The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators in the county sits at 14.2, the lowest rate since Dec. 2.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports in Cumberland County and an assault in South Middleton Township.
The county’s plan to privatize the nursing facility has sat in limbo for five months, with the county still retaining ownership of Claremont despite a deal struck with Allaire Health Services.
Cumberland County had an unusually high report of 374 new cases in Sunday's update on the state Department of Health's online dashboard.
Saturday's report included 279 test results for Cumberland County, with 53 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (22) and confirmed positive tests (204), the county saw 90.3% of its tests come back positive.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.